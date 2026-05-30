ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Confined Entire Pak Navy To Its Ports During Operation Sindoor: Rajnath

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the Indian Navy forced “the entire Pakistan Navy to remain confined to its ports during Operation Sindoor”.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 'Nausena Shaurya Vatika', an open-air naval museum here, Singh said, “The Navy played a significant role in maintaining pressure on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

“Our Navy was deployed in the Arabian Sea with full preparedness and strength, maintaining constant pressure on the adversary. As a result, Pakistan's entire Navy remained confined to its ports.”

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The military conflict was halted after both sides reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Talking about the opening of the Nausena Shaurya Vatika, which has been designed to showcase the legacy, operational capabilities and maritime achievements of the Indian Navy, Singh said it is not only a moment of pride and honour for the people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh, “but also for us personally”.

“In the coming years, this facility will not only become a centre of inspiration for Lucknow but will also develop into a tourist hub and emerge as one of the city's defining landmarks.”

Earlier, Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Saurya Vatika in the CG City area in the presence of Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Developed jointly by the Indian Navy and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, the museum is dedicated to the bravery, valour and technological excellence of the naval force. On the rationale behind establishing the naval museum in a landlocked city like Lucknow, Singh said maritime security is linked to every citizen.

“The Indian Ocean is connected to our economy, trade and energy requirements. Those who safeguard it come from every village, town and city of India.

“The Navy is an asset of the entire nation, and its strength comes from the resolve and confidence of every citizen, whether they live by the sea or in a city like Lucknow,” Singh said.

Referring to the decommissioned warship INS Gomati, which forms the centrepiece of the museum, Singh highlighted its connection with Lucknow.