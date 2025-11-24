ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Commissions Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel INS Mahe

In this image received on Nov. 23, 2025, A view of INS Mahe, the first Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. ( ETV Bharat/PIB )

Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Monday commissioned INS Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, which is expected to boost its combat prowess.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest at the commissioning of INS Mahe, marking the new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift and resolutely Indian.

At the commissioning, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi said the strength of the armed forces lies in synergy, and Operation Sindoor is an apt example of this. In the age of multi-domain operations, the country's ability to act in concert from the depths of the ocean to the highest frontier will determine the security influence of the Indian Republic, he said.

"Operation Sindoor was an apt example of the synergy of the armed forces," Gen Dwivedi said. India carried out military action under Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025.

