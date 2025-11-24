Indian Navy Commissions Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel INS Mahe
INS Mahe to mark the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift, and resolute.
Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Monday commissioned INS Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, which is expected to boost its combat prowess.
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest at the commissioning of INS Mahe, marking the new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift and resolutely Indian.
At the commissioning, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi said the strength of the armed forces lies in synergy, and Operation Sindoor is an apt example of this. In the age of multi-domain operations, the country's ability to act in concert from the depths of the ocean to the highest frontier will determine the security influence of the Indian Republic, he said.
"Operation Sindoor was an apt example of the synergy of the armed forces," Gen Dwivedi said. India carried out military action under Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025.
The Indian Army has launched a series of initiatives under an overall umbrella of transformation in which jointness and integration are important pillars, recognising that modern conflicts will be multi-domain, hybrid and require united national strength, Gen Dwivedi added.
Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative in naval ship design and construction. Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance - qualities vital for dominating the littorals, the Navy said in its statement.
With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches, the statement read.
With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India’s growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration. Named after the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar Coast, the ship’s crest features an ‘Urumi’, the flexible sword of Kalaripayattu, symbolising agility, precision, and lethal grace," the Indian Navy added.
