Indian Navy Commissions Helicopter Squadron INAS 335 'Ospreys' In Goa

Indian Navy helicopters receive a water cannon salute during the commissioning ceremony of the second MH-60R helicopter squadron, INAS 335 ‘Ospreys’, at INS Hansa in Goa, Wednesday, December 17, 2025. ( IANS )

Panaji: The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned its second squadron of MH-60R (Romeo) anti-submarine helicopters - INAS 335 'Ospreys' - at INS Hansa naval base in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi. The squadron was commissioned with the ceremonial water cannon salute.

Speaking on the occasion, the Navy chief said strengthening maritime security was fundamental to safeguarding growing national maritime interests. "The maritime environment around us, today, is more complex and contested than ever before. Shifting geopolitics, fast-moving technologies, and an expanding spectrum of threats - from grey-zone activities to supply chain disruptions at sea - are shaping this new reality," Admiral Tripathi said.

It is within this challenging and dynamic strategic context that India is undertaking its maritime voyage towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said. "Strengthening maritime security and deterrence, therefore, are fundamental to safeguarding our sea lines of communications, and growing national maritime interests," he added.

The Navy chief said the induction of the versatile, multi-role MH60R helicopter on the Western Seaboard, as the first operational squadron, marks an important milestone for our Navy.

"The commissioning today also comes at a moment of great significance - 2025 marked 75 years since the Government of India approved the formation of a Fleet Air Arm, a decision that gave wings to Naval Aviation, thereby transforming our Navy into a potent multi-dimensional force, and giving us a decisive edge at sea," he said.

It is a matter of even greater significance that, precisely 64 years ago, on the night of 17/18 Dec 1961, commenced Operation Vijay, wherein ships of the Indian Navy sailed into Goa, to liberate it from the Portuguese, the Navy chief added. "There too, Naval Aviation played a part, with the erstwhile Vikrant and its integral air wing stationed just beyond the horizon, securing the approaches to Goa," he recalled.