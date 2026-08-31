Time Of Strategic Churn, Threat Perception Evolving: Admiral Swaminathan As INS Nipun Commissioned Into Indian Navy
Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), the deep-sea diving vessel is 119.4 metres long with a capacity of 10,500 tonnes.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 10:38 AM IST|
Updated : August 31, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Mumbai: Amid the onging crisis in West Asia, Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday said this is a period of significant strategic churn, with the maritime environment becoming increasingly contested.
"The threat perception is constantly evolving, manifesting in newer forms of challenge and complexity," he said. Admiral Swaminathan was speaking after the commissioning of the deep-sea diving vessel INS Nipun into the Indian Navy in Mumbai. This is the second such deep-sea diving vessel commissioned into the Indian Navy.
In his address after commissioning, Swaminathan said, "The induction of this capability today, apart from its ceremonial significance, is an opportunity for us to reflect upon our unifying purpose to build and maintain robust operational and combat capability that safeguards India's security and maritime interests at all times and at all places. We are living through a period of significant strategic churn. The maritime environment is becoming increasingly contested."
VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan attends commissioning ceremony of INS Nipun.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2026
He says, "It is my proud privilege to be here in Mumbai today for the commissioning of India's second indigenously designed and built Diving Support Vessel,… pic.twitter.com/pGlbPehGFD
Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), the ship is 119.4 metres long with a capacity of 10,500 tonnes. The ship has the capacity to support diving operations up to 300 metres. It also has the capability of providing rapid submarine rescue. It can also be deployed for disaster relief and humanitarian operations.
The name 'Nipun' is derived from Sanskrit and signifies "one who is adept, capable, and well-versed in a particular discipline". The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art diving equipment and has the capability to undertake deep-sea saturation diving. A side diving stage has also been provided to facilitate diving operations.
Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) further enhance the vessel's operational capabilities by enabling diver monitoring and salvage operations. In addition, 'Nipun' can serve as the mother ship for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV), facilitating the evacuation of personnel from submarines during emergencies.
With nearly 75 per cent indigenous content, the vessel's delivery marks another milestone in the Indian Navy's efforts towards indigenous shipbuilding and aligns with the Government's vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
'Nipun' is a purpose-built platform designed to support a wide spectrum of diving and underwater operations. Equipped with modern diving systems and underwater intervention capabilities, the vessel can provide sustained support to divers operating in demanding conditions at sea and augment the Navy's submarine rescue capabilities.
The ship incorporates modern systems for navigation, platform management and precise station keeping, along with specialised facilities for diving, underwater intervention and medical support. These capabilities enable 'Nipun' to function as an integrated platform for complex underwater operations.
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