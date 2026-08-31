ETV Bharat / bharat

Time Of Strategic Churn, Threat Perception Evolving: Admiral Swaminathan As INS Nipun Commissioned Into Indian Navy

Mumbai: Amid the onging crisis in West Asia, Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday said this is a period of significant strategic churn, with the maritime environment becoming increasingly contested.

"The threat perception is constantly evolving, manifesting in newer forms of challenge and complexity," he said. Admiral Swaminathan was speaking after the commissioning of the deep-sea diving vessel INS Nipun into the Indian Navy in Mumbai. This is the second such deep-sea diving vessel commissioned into the Indian Navy.

In his address after commissioning, Swaminathan said, "The induction of this capability today, apart from its ceremonial significance, is an opportunity for us to reflect upon our unifying purpose to build and maintain robust operational and combat capability that safeguards India's security and maritime interests at all times and at all places. We are living through a period of significant strategic churn. The maritime environment is becoming increasingly contested."

Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), the ship is 119.4 metres long with a capacity of 10,500 tonnes. The ship has the capacity to support diving operations up to 300 metres. It also has the capability of providing rapid submarine rescue. It can also be deployed for disaster relief and humanitarian operations.