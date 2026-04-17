Indian Navy Chalks Out Comprehensive Roadmap To Safeguard Country’s Maritime Interests
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi unveiled the Maritime Security Strategy-2026 in New Delhi on Friday, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 9:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Navy unveiled its Maritime Security Strategy-2026 on Friday, outlining a comprehensive roadmap to safeguard the country's maritime interests amid a rapidly evolving global security environment.
The document was released by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi following the conclusion of the Naval Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi. The strategy builds upon the broader frameworks of Defence Forces Vision 2047 and Indian Navy Vision 2047. It also sets out a clear action plan for the coming decade.
It further aims to secure seas while strengthening India’s position as a key maritime power in the Indo-Pacific region. The document is based on a realistic assessment of the changing security landscape, factoring in geopolitical shifts, the rise of disruptive technologies, ongoing reforms in higher defence organisation, and the evolving nature of modern warfare.
The Navy emphasised the need to adapt swiftly to emerging challenges, including hybrid threats and increased competition in maritime domains.
The strategy also provides detailed guidance for the development and operational deployment of naval forces. It underscores the importance of capability enhancement, strategic partnerships, and technological integration to maintain operational superiority.
Describing the vision ahead, the Navy stated that the framework is designed to ensure it remains a “combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-ready force.” The focus, according to the document, will be on strengthening surveillance, deterrence, and response capabilities across critical sea lanes.
Indian Navy Maritime Security Strategy-2026 released by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi #CNS, during Commanders' Conference in New Delhi.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 17, 2026
Building on Defence Forces Vision 2047 and Indian Navy Vision 2047, the document lays out the Navy's action plan for the coming decade to ensure secure… https://t.co/wDnyIS8smA pic.twitter.com/dSQdMob7Yp
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Tripathi commended the Navy’s achievements in safeguarding India’s maritime interests, including energy security amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, increased tempo of operations, and enhanced inter-service synergy.
He also emphasized the continued focus on combat readiness and adapting emerging technologies to build a future-ready force. During the conference, the Chief of Defence Staff interacted with naval commanders and highlighted the rapidly evolving nature of warfare, including its technological and economic aspects.
Earlier, the Union Home Ministry also emphasised the need for close coordination between the Navy and paramilitary forces to strengthen coastal security and tackle cross-border illegal activities.
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