ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Chalks Out Comprehensive Roadmap To Safeguard Country’s Maritime Interests

New Delhi: The Indian Navy unveiled its Maritime Security Strategy-2026 on Friday, outlining a comprehensive roadmap to safeguard the country's maritime interests amid a rapidly evolving global security environment.

The document was released by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi following the conclusion of the Naval Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi. The strategy builds upon the broader frameworks of Defence Forces Vision 2047 and Indian Navy Vision 2047. It also sets out a clear action plan for the coming decade.

It further aims to secure seas while strengthening India’s position as a key maritime power in the Indo-Pacific region. The document is based on a realistic assessment of the changing security landscape, factoring in geopolitical shifts, the rise of disruptive technologies, ongoing reforms in higher defence organisation, and the evolving nature of modern warfare.

The Navy emphasised the need to adapt swiftly to emerging challenges, including hybrid threats and increased competition in maritime domains.

The strategy also provides detailed guidance for the development and operational deployment of naval forces. It underscores the importance of capability enhancement, strategic partnerships, and technological integration to maintain operational superiority.