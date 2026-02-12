ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Assumes Command Of 47-Nation Maritime Coalition Task Force: What Is CTF 154 And What Does It Do

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Indian Navy has assumed command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, a key multinational training task force under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a 47-nation Maritime Coalition Task Force.

The development, according to the Defence Ministry, underscores India's commitment to collaborative maritime security and capacity building in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

Indian Navy Assumes Command Of 47-Nation Maritime Coalition Task Force (PIB)

The change of command ceremony was carried out on Thursday (11 Feb 2026) at CMF Headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, and was presided over by Vice Admiral Curt A Renshaw, Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, United States Fifth Fleet, and CMF, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (DCNS), Indian Navy, and senior military leaders from other member nations were in attendance. Commodore Milind M Mokashi, Shaurya Chakra, of the Indian Navy, formally took over as Commander CTF 154 from the outgoing Commander of the Italian Navy, the release said.