Indian Navy Assumes Command Of 47-Nation Maritime Coalition Task Force: What Is CTF 154 And What Does It Do
Commodore Milind M Mokashi, Shaurya Chakra, of the Indian Navy, formally took over as Commander CTF 154 from the outgoing Commander of the Italian Navy.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
New Delhi: In a significant development, the Indian Navy has assumed command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, a key multinational training task force under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a 47-nation Maritime Coalition Task Force.
The development, according to the Defence Ministry, underscores India's commitment to collaborative maritime security and capacity building in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.
The change of command ceremony was carried out on Thursday (11 Feb 2026) at CMF Headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, and was presided over by Vice Admiral Curt A Renshaw, Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, United States Fifth Fleet, and CMF, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Thursday.
Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (DCNS), Indian Navy, and senior military leaders from other member nations were in attendance. Commodore Milind M Mokashi, Shaurya Chakra, of the Indian Navy, formally took over as Commander CTF 154 from the outgoing Commander of the Italian Navy, the release said.
"CTF 154 is specifically oriented towards training and capacity building of member nations of CMF. It reflects the region's growing trust in India’s professional expertise, operational experience, and a role as a Preferred Security Partner among the 47 nations of the CMF," the release said.
Established in May 2023, CTF 154 is dedicated to enhancing maritime security through multinational training programs across the Middle East and the wider region.
The training focuses on five core pillars: Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Law of the Sea, Maritime Interdiction Operations, Maritime Rescue and Assistance, and Leadership Development.
The task force, according to the Defence Ministry, conducts regular Maritime Security Enhancement Training (MSET) events, exercises like Compass Rose and Northern/Southern Readiness, and outreach to build partner nations’ operational capabilities against common threats such as illegal trafficking, piracy, and irregular migration.
CTF 154 operates alongside CMF’s other task forces: CTF 150 (Maritime Security), CTF 151 (Counter-Piracy), CTF 152 (Maritime Security in Arabian Gulf) and CTF 153 (Maritime Security in Red Sea).
"The Indian Navy looks forward to a productive tenure, delivering high-impact training initiatives and reinforcing global maritime partnerships for peace, prosperity, and security," the Ministry of Defence said in its statement.
