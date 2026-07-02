Indian Navy Aids Civil Authorities In Extinguishing Fire In Forest Near Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam
The fire was brought fully under control in a timely manner, and no casualties were reported.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST
Chennai: The Indian Navy joined hands with the civil authorities at Pudupakkam near Kalpakkam in extinguishing a fire in a forest area.
As per a government communique, a major fire broke out on last Sunday near the Navy’s 2N Detachment area at an outdoor storage facility on Pudupakkam forest land. The blaze engulfed an inventory of 520 rubber-coated iron desalination water pipes belonging to the Chennai Metro Water Works.
The fire was first sighted by the Navy’s 2N Detachment personnel and reported immediately to civil fire authorities. The flames spread rapidly as strong winds fanned the highly combustible rubber material.
In response, the Naval unit deployed personnel along with water bowsers and portable firefighting equipment. The 2N Detachment personnel undertook the initial level firefighting operation and established a containment zone around the seat of the fire to prevent its spread to the adjoining areas, pending the arrival of the state fire brigade.
Subsequent firefighting operations were carried out in coordination with the Fire Department. The fire was brought fully under control in a timely manner, and no casualties were reported.
The Navy's swift response helped support civil authorities in containing the fire and preventing further damage, the release added.
Last year, demonstrating rapid operational readiness and its unwavering commitment to seafarer safety, Indian Navy undertook a high-risk firefighting and rescue operation on-board Palau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 in the North Arabian Sea, successfully stabilising the situation and ensuring the safety of 14 Indian crew members.
As per a release, in the early hours of June 29, 2025, INS Tabar on mission-based deployment, received a Mayday distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6. The vessel reported a major fire outbreak in its engine room whilst operating approximately 80 nautical miles east of Fujairah, UAE.
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