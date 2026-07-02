ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Aids Civil Authorities In Extinguishing Fire In Forest Near Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam

Chennai: The Indian Navy joined hands with the civil authorities at Pudupakkam near Kalpakkam in extinguishing a fire in a forest area.

As per a government communique, a major fire broke out on last Sunday near the Navy’s 2N Detachment area at an outdoor storage facility on Pudupakkam forest land. The blaze engulfed an inventory of 520 rubber-coated iron desalination water pipes belonging to the Chennai Metro Water Works.

The fire was first sighted by the Navy’s 2N Detachment personnel and reported immediately to civil fire authorities. The flames spread rapidly as strong winds fanned the highly combustible rubber material.

In response, the Naval unit deployed personnel along with water bowsers and portable firefighting equipment. The 2N Detachment personnel undertook the initial level firefighting operation and established a containment zone around the seat of the fire to prevent its spread to the adjoining areas, pending the arrival of the state fire brigade.