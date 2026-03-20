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Indian National Killed In Saudi Arabia Due To ‘Recent Events Of March 18’, Says Embassy

Representational image ( IANS )

Riyadh: An Indian national was killed in Saudi Arabia due to the “recent events of March 18”, the Indian Embassy announced on Friday. In a social media post, the Indian mission expressed its “deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18th”. The circumstances regarding the Indian national’s death are not clear. The embassy said that it is in contact with the deceased's family and local authorities. “We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter,” it added.