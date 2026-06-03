ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian National Killed In Attack On Kuwait Airport

Dubai: An Indian national was killed in an attack that targeted Kuwait International Airport, officials said on Wednesday. In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kuwait expressed its "deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today".

It said the mission is "closely coordinating" with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident.