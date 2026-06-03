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Indian National Killed In Attack On Kuwait Airport

The Embassy of India in Kuwait said it is closely coordinating with the authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family

Indian National Killed In Attack On Kuwait Airport
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By PTI

Published : June 3, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Dubai: An Indian national was killed in an attack that targeted Kuwait International Airport, officials said on Wednesday. In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kuwait expressed its "deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today".

It said the mission is "closely coordinating" with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident.

Kuwait suspended air traffic on Wednesday after the Iranian strikes hit Terminal One, causing casualties and damage to airport facilities, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi was quoted as saying by the state-run KUNA news agency.

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TAGGED:

KUWAIT AIRPORT ATTACK
KUWAIT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
INDIAN NATIONALS IN KUWAIT
KUWAIT DRONE ATTACK
INDIAN KILLED IN KUWAIT

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