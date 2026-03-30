Indian National Killed In Iran Attack On Kuwait Power Plant, 10 More Injured At Military Base
An Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait has killed one Indian worker and damaged a building at the site, said Kuwait's Electricity Ministry.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 7:36 AM IST
New Delhi: An Indian worker lost his life after a service building at a power generation and water desalination plant in Kuwait was hit in an attack by Iran on Sunday evening, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said on Monday morning.
In an official statement issued on Monday (March 30, 2026), the Ministry said the attack was part of "Iranian aggression" against the State of Kuwait. The strike caused significant damage to the facility and led to the death of a worker, whose identity is yet to be revealed.
Official spokesperson of the Ministry, Engineer Fatima Abbas Johar Hayat, stated, "On Sunday evening, a service building at one of the power generation and water desalination plants was subjected to an attack as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait. This resulted in the death of one worker of Indian nationality and caused significant material damage."
بيان رقم (16) وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة— وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة 🇰🇼 (@mew_kwt) March 29, 2026
تضرر مبنى خدمي في إحدى محطات القوى الكهربائية وتقطير المياه #وزارة_الكهرباء_والماء pic.twitter.com/yOEuRP9vZs
She said emergency teams and technical staff rushed to the site immediately after the incident. They began work in accordance with the approved emergency plans to manage the situation and ensure that power and water services continued without disruption.
The spokesperson said authorities are working closely with security agencies and other concerned departments to secure the affected sites.
The Ministry urged people to remain calm, avoid rumours, and rely only on official sources for information. It added that updates will be shared transparently as the situation develops.
Officials stated that maintaining the safety and stability of Kuwait's electricity and water systems remains a top priority. Amid tensions, technical teams are working round the clock to ensure essential services continue and to stay prepared for any further emergencies, the Ministry said.
Meanwhile, Kuwait's Ministry of Defence mentioned that it has intercepted multiple aerial threats in the past 24 hours. According to spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, the country detected and dealt with 14 ballistic missiles and 12 hostile drones. Some of these projectiles targeted a Kuwaiti armed forces base, injuring 10 personnel and causing material damage.
In another incident, storage facilities belonging to a private logistics company were also hit, though no casualties were reported there.
Ever since hostilities began between the US, Israel and Iran on February 28, Kuwait has faced as many as 307 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 616 drones.
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