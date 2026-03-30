ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian National Killed In Iran Attack On Kuwait Power Plant, 10 More Injured At Military Base

New Delhi: An Indian worker lost his life after a service building at a power generation and water desalination plant in Kuwait was hit in an attack by Iran on Sunday evening, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said on Monday morning.

In an official statement issued on Monday (March 30, 2026), the Ministry said the attack was part of "Iranian aggression" against the State of Kuwait. The strike caused significant damage to the facility and led to the death of a worker, whose identity is yet to be revealed.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry, Engineer Fatima Abbas Johar Hayat, stated, "On Sunday evening, a service building at one of the power generation and water desalination plants was subjected to an attack as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait. This resulted in the death of one worker of Indian nationality and caused significant material damage."

She said emergency teams and technical staff rushed to the site immediately after the incident. They began work in accordance with the approved emergency plans to manage the situation and ensure that power and water services continued without disruption.

The spokesperson said authorities are working closely with security agencies and other concerned departments to secure the affected sites.