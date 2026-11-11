ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian National Among 4 Seafarers Injured After Liberia-flagged Tanker Attacked In Persian Gulf

Representational image ( AP )

New Delhi: An Indian national was among the four crew members injured when a Liberia-flagged oil tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

"MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, was travelling from Al Ruwais to Dubai when it came under attack," the minister said in a post on X

Sonowal added that the vessel was hit while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai. "On Nov 10, Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai. Four crew members sustained injuries in the attack, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination," he said. He further stated that the remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, were safe and accounted for. "The remaining 18 crew members, including the other 5 Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for. We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and wellbeing of our seafarers," Sonowal added.