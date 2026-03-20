Jharkhand Merchant Navy Captain Onboard Stranded Vessel Near Hormuz Dies of Heart Attack
Captain Rakesh Ranjan’s family, including wife and two young children, resides in Argoda, Ranchi and hails from Nalanda district of Bihar, reports Chandan Bhattacharya.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Ranchi: Captain Rakesh Ranjan Singh, an experienced Merchant Navy officer from Jharkhand capital Ranchi, has died after suffering a heart attack while on duty aboard a vessel stranded near the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened Middle East tensions. His sudden demise has left his family and colleagues in deep shock.
Captain Rakesh Ranjan was stationed on the merchant vessel Awana, which had been halted at sea due to security concerns arising from the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis linked to tensions between US, Israel and Iran.
According to his family members, Captain Rakesh left Ranchi for Dubai on February 2 and later joined the ship after a brief vacation. The vessel had sailed to the Strait of Hormuz to load oil cargo and departed for India on March 1. However, escalating tensions in the region forced authorities to halt maritime movement, leaving the ship stranded roughly 60 kilometres off Dubai’s coast for nearly three weeks.
Apart from Captain Rakesh Ranjan, around 35 crew members were on board during the prolonged wait at sea.
On March 18, Captain Rakesh's health suddenly deteriorated, and as his condition worsened, junior officers contacted Dubai authorities seeking an air ambulance. However, due to the prevailing regional conflict and airspace restrictions, emergency air evacuation could not be arranged.
He was eventually transported towards the coast by boat, but by then enough time had been lost. Captain Rakesh Ranjan suffered a fatal heart attack before he could receive hospital treatment.
His body has been kept at the mortuary of Sheikh Rashid Hospital. Efforts are currently underway to repatriate his remains to India.
Family seeks clarity, assistance
Captain Rakesh Ranjan’s family resides at Vasundhara Apartments in Argoda, Ranchi. Originally, he hailed from Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district of Bihar. He is survived by his wife and two young children.
Family members said they have not received a clear explanation regarding the exact medical circumstances that led to his death. While a heart attack has been cited, they want a full account of the events that caused his sudden health collapse.
His elder brother, Umesh Kumar, described him as disciplined, compassionate and spiritually inclined. He urged the Central government to expedite the repatriation process and extend all possible assistance to the bereaved family.
Captain Sanjeev Kumar, a close friend and a Merchant Navy professional with nearly three decades of experience, expressed profound grief. He said the shipping company must also take responsibility.
"If timely medical care had been ensured, his life might have been saved," he said, demanding financial and humanitarian support for the family from both the government and the company.
Captain Rakesh Ranjan's father-in-law remembered him as a devoted family man who always placed duty above everything else. The loss, he said, is irreparable.
According to sources, once his body arrives from Dubai, it will be flown to Patna and then taken to Bihar Sharif, where his ancestral home is located.