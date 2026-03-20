ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Merchant Navy Captain Onboard Stranded Vessel Near Hormuz Dies of Heart Attack

Ranchi: Captain Rakesh Ranjan Singh, an experienced Merchant Navy officer from Jharkhand capital Ranchi, has died after suffering a heart attack while on duty aboard a vessel stranded near the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened Middle East tensions. His sudden demise has left his family and colleagues in deep shock.

Captain Rakesh Ranjan was stationed on the merchant vessel Awana, which had been halted at sea due to security concerns arising from the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis linked to tensions between US, Israel and Iran.

According to his family members, Captain Rakesh left Ranchi for Dubai on February 2 and later joined the ship after a brief vacation. The vessel had sailed to the Strait of Hormuz to load oil cargo and departed for India on March 1. However, escalating tensions in the region forced authorities to halt maritime movement, leaving the ship stranded roughly 60 kilometres off Dubai’s coast for nearly three weeks.

Apart from Captain Rakesh Ranjan, around 35 crew members were on board during the prolonged wait at sea.

On March 18, Captain Rakesh's health suddenly deteriorated, and as his condition worsened, junior officers contacted Dubai authorities seeking an air ambulance. However, due to the prevailing regional conflict and airspace restrictions, emergency air evacuation could not be arranged.

He was eventually transported towards the coast by boat, but by then enough time had been lost. Captain Rakesh Ranjan suffered a fatal heart attack before he could receive hospital treatment.

His body has been kept at the mortuary of Sheikh Rashid Hospital. Efforts are currently underway to repatriate his remains to India.

Family seeks clarity, assistance