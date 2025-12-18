ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Medicos To Train Afghan Doctors In Kabul

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Taking ahead India’s commitment to support Afghanistan in its health sector, a team of senior doctors will leave for Afghanistan to organise a medical camp and provide training to Afghan doctors. The decision was taken during a bilateral talk between Union Health Minister JP Nadda with his Afghanistan counterpart, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

“The meeting discussed capacity-building initiatives. India is working on modalities to send a team of senior Indian doctors to Afghanistan to organise a medical camp and provide training to Afghan doctors. The success of the Jaipur Foot Camp organised in Kabul in June 2025, where 75 prosthetic limbs were fitted, was highlighted, with plans to organise more such camps in the coming year,” a senior government official told ETV Bhatrat on Thursday here.

India also reiterated its commitment to providing free treatment in India to Afghan patients suffering from emergency and serious ailments, and to facilitating medical visas. Since the launch of the new Afghan visa module in April 2025, more than 500 visas, including over 200 medical visas, have been issued in the last four months.

Nadda also recalled India’s broader humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including the supply of food grains, medicines, vaccines and emergency relief material, as well as support for rehabilitation programmes in partnership with international organisations.

“India reaffirmed its continued commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s health sector and humanitarian needs during the meeting held between Jagat Prakash Nadda and Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali,” the official said. During the meeting, both sides reviewed ongoing health cooperation and discussed avenues to further strengthen collaboration in healthcare infrastructure, medical supplies and capacity building.