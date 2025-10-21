ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian MBBS Student Suffers Brain Stroke In Russia, Airlifted To Jaipur

Jaipur: A 22-year-old MBBS student from Rajasthan, who was battling for life in Kazakhstan after suffering a brain stroke, was airlifted to Jaipur on Monday evening.

Rahul Ghosalya, a resident of Jaipur's Shahpura and a medical student in Astana since 2021, suffered a brain stroke on October 8 and had been on ventilator support in a hospital there.

He was brought to Jaipur in an air ambulance and taken to the SMS Hospital under the supervision of medical and district administration teams. He has been admitted to the Medical ICU, officials said.