Indian MBBS Student Suffers Brain Stroke In Russia, Airlifted To Jaipur

A special critical care ambulance and medical team from SMS Hospital were deployed for the transfer.

Representational image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : October 21, 2025 at 8:14 AM IST

1 Min Read
Jaipur: A 22-year-old MBBS student from Rajasthan, who was battling for life in Kazakhstan after suffering a brain stroke, was airlifted to Jaipur on Monday evening.

Rahul Ghosalya, a resident of Jaipur's Shahpura and a medical student in Astana since 2021, suffered a brain stroke on October 8 and had been on ventilator support in a hospital there.

He was brought to Jaipur in an air ambulance and taken to the SMS Hospital under the supervision of medical and district administration teams. He has been admitted to the Medical ICU, officials said.

A team of doctors led by SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari has started his treatment. The hospital has formed a four-member panel for his care.

A special critical care ambulance and medical team from SMS Hospital were deployed for the transfer.

Rahul's parents had earlier appealed to the central and state governments through social media to help bring him back to India for advanced treatment. Several social organisations had joined the family's efforts to facilitate his evacuation.

