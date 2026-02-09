Indian Market Being 'Handed Over' To US; BJP More Focused On Savarkar: Akhilesh Yadav
Published : February 9, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Lucknow: The trade deal with the US is a process of "handing over" India's market to America and is akin to abandoning the spirit of Make in India, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Monday as he slammed the BJP-led central government for "avoiding" core economic issues and focusing more on Veer Savarkar.
Yadav's reference to Savarkar comes a day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said conferring Bharat Ratna to the ideologue would "enhance the prestige" of the award.
"BJP doesn't want to debate on fundamental issues in the Parliament, they (BJP-led Centre) have given a $500 billion market to America by pushing the Make in India initiative backwards. This is not the time to debate Veer Savarkar, if you (Centre) do that, then many pages will be turned," the former UP chief minister said.
Questioning the priorities of the government, Yadav added, "Was the budget made for America or for India? The Centre put up millet advertisements at every airport, and yet you are importing it from abroad?"
The SP chief also raised concerns over the imports of animal feed, saying that it would undermine local research institutions and rural livelihoods.
"There is a Grassland and Fodder Research Institute in Jhansi whose job is to determine which fodder should be prepared for animals to increase milk production, improve its quality, and increase the fat content. You are importing animal feed, thereby ruining this effort," the SP chief added.
Yadav further alleged that the impact of such policies would affect backward classes and Dalits engaged in dairy farming.
"No member of the BJP produces milk; it's all done by the backward classes and Dalits. BJP members are big landlords, which is why they first gave the market to China and now they have given it to America," he added.
Yadav's remarks come after India and the US recently announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump on February 13, 2025.
