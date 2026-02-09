ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Market Being 'Handed Over' To US; BJP More Focused On Savarkar: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: The trade deal with the US is a process of "handing over" India's market to America and is akin to abandoning the spirit of Make in India, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Monday as he slammed the BJP-led central government for "avoiding" core economic issues and focusing more on Veer Savarkar.

Yadav's reference to Savarkar comes a day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said conferring Bharat Ratna to the ideologue would "enhance the prestige" of the award.

"BJP doesn't want to debate on fundamental issues in the Parliament, they (BJP-led Centre) have given a $500 billion market to America by pushing the Make in India initiative backwards. This is not the time to debate Veer Savarkar, if you (Centre) do that, then many pages will be turned," the former UP chief minister said.

Questioning the priorities of the government, Yadav added, "Was the budget made for America or for India? The Centre put up millet advertisements at every airport, and yet you are importing it from abroad?"