ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian High Commissioner Meets Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman, Discusses Bilateral Ties

"High Commissioner conveyed India's intent to work together with the Government and people of Bangladesh by adopting a positive, constructive and forward-looking approach and based on mutual interest and mutual benefit", the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said in a post on X.

The duo held discussions on the New Delhi-Dhaka ties, with a focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two countries.

New Delhi: Pranay Verma, the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in a wide range of areas, including public health, financial inclusion, women's empowerment, rural development, bilateral trade and investment, ease of doing business, technology partnerships, and power and energy cooperation, it added.

Verma underlined that India-Bangladesh cooperation should transform their geographical proximity into new opportunities by strengthening economic and connectivity linkages, and by enhancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges. He also conveyed India's intent to work together with the Bangladesh government and its people in a positive, constructive and forward-looking manner based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.

On April 3, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, held talks on defence collaboration with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and deliberated on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, including joint training initiatives.

"H.E. Mr M Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. During the interaction, they deliberated on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, including joint training initiatives. They also explored opportunities for deeper collaboration aimed at promoting regional peace and security," the additional directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said in an X post.

Earlier on March 27, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh underscored the enduring strength of Indo-Bangladesh ties, describing the partnership as strategic and people-focused.