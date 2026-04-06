Indian High Commissioner Meets Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman, Discusses Bilateral Ties
Pranay Verma conveyed India's intent to work together with the government and people of its eastern neighbour by adopting a positive, constructive and forward-looking approach.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Pranay Verma, the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday.
The duo held discussions on the New Delhi-Dhaka ties, with a focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two countries.
"High Commissioner conveyed India's intent to work together with the Government and people of Bangladesh by adopting a positive, constructive and forward-looking approach and based on mutual interest and mutual benefit", the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said in a post on X.
High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on Hon’ble Prime Minister H.E. Tarique Rahman on 6 April 2026. They discussed bilateral engagement with focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two… pic.twitter.com/tZh9lovI0r— India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) April 6, 2026
The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in a wide range of areas, including public health, financial inclusion, women's empowerment, rural development, bilateral trade and investment, ease of doing business, technology partnerships, and power and energy cooperation, it added.
Verma underlined that India-Bangladesh cooperation should transform their geographical proximity into new opportunities by strengthening economic and connectivity linkages, and by enhancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges. He also conveyed India's intent to work together with the Bangladesh government and its people in a positive, constructive and forward-looking manner based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.
On April 3, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, held talks on defence collaboration with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and deliberated on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, including joint training initiatives.
"H.E. Mr M Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. During the interaction, they deliberated on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, including joint training initiatives. They also explored opportunities for deeper collaboration aimed at promoting regional peace and security," the additional directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said in an X post.
H.E. Mr M Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS.— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 2, 2026
During the interaction, they deliberated on enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, including joint training initiatives. They also explored opportunities for deeper… pic.twitter.com/Ml0Vy9pIFz
Earlier on March 27, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh underscored the enduring strength of Indo-Bangladesh ties, describing the partnership as strategic and people-focused.
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