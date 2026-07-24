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Indian High Commission Repatriates 9 Sailors Stranded In Ghana

The Indian mission in Ghana asserted that the safe return of these Indian citizens underscores India's commitment to protecting its nationals abroad and at sea.

In this image posted on July 23, 2026, High Commission of India, Accra successfully facilitated the repatriation of nine Indian crew members of M/V Rahaf Moon, who had been stranded in Ghana for some time.
In this image posted on July 23, 2026, High Commission of India, Accra successfully facilitated the repatriation of nine Indian crew members of M/V Rahaf Moon, who had been stranded in Ghana for some time. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 24, 2026 at 7:30 AM IST

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New Delhi: Nine Indian seafarers, who had been stranded in Ghana, are flying back to India on Thursday, the Indian High Commission said. They were crew members of M/V Rafah Moon, a Nevis-flagged cargo ship.

The Indian High Commission in Ghana arranged for their repatriation. "High Commission of India, Accra, successfully facilitated the repatriation of nine Indian crew members of M/V Rahaf Moon, who had been stranded in Ghana for some time," the Indian mission said in a social media post on 'X'.

It also acknowledged the Ghanaian authorities for their vital help in the process. "With active support and close cooperation of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF), the High Commission ensured timely assistance and the safe return of all the crew members to India via Accra International Airport on 23 July 2026," it said.

The successful repatriation reflects the Government of India's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety, welfare, and well-being of Indian nationals in foreign lands and on the high seas, it added. Amid the West Asia conflict, several Indian seafarers have been killed in strikes and many rescued, as commercial vessels have been targeted.

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TAGGED:

SAILORS STRANDED IN GHANA
GHANA
MV RAFAH MOON
INDIAN HIGH COMMISSION

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