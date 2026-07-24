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Indian High Commission Repatriates 9 Sailors Stranded In Ghana

In this image posted on July 23, 2026, High Commission of India, Accra successfully facilitated the repatriation of nine Indian crew members of M/V Rahaf Moon, who had been stranded in Ghana for some time. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Nine Indian seafarers, who had been stranded in Ghana, are flying back to India on Thursday, the Indian High Commission said. They were crew members of M/V Rafah Moon, a Nevis-flagged cargo ship. The Indian High Commission in Ghana arranged for their repatriation. "High Commission of India, Accra, successfully facilitated the repatriation of nine Indian crew members of M/V Rahaf Moon, who had been stranded in Ghana for some time," the Indian mission said in a social media post on 'X'.