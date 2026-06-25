ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian High Commission Assures Consular Support To Uttarakhand Merchant Navy Office Detained In UK

Dehradun: The Indian High Commission in London has assured continued consular assistance to Captain Ajay Pant, a merchant navy officer from Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, who has been detained in the United Kingdom under British sanctions laws related to the transportation of Russian crude oil.

The Uttarakhand government has also stepped up efforts to provide legal support and ensure the welfare of the 38-year-old officer as authorities are working to secure his rights and offer assistance to the family.

Captain Pant was serving as the master of the oil tanker 'MV Smyrtos' and was remanded to judicial custody after his detention. On June 4, the vessel departed from the Ust-Luga terminal in Russia, carrying approximately 101,400 tonnes of Urals crude oil, bound for Sikka Port in Gujarat, India.

On June 14, while the ship was passing through the English Channel, British Royal Marine Commandos boarded the vessel via helicopter during a major operation and took control of it. The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) alleges that the ship was part of Russia's "shadow fleet," used to transport Russian oil while bypassing economic sanctions imposed by Western nations.

Following the intervention of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Indian High Commission in London said it is monitoring the case. According to information shared by the High Commission with the Uttarakhand government, Captain Pant is presently lodged at HMP Winchester and remains in judicial custody.

"The Uttarakhand government is fully committed to protecting the interests of its citizens. Regarding the case of Captain Ajay Pant, the state government is in constant contact with the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian High Commission. All relevant agencies are working together to provide the necessary assistance and support to Captain Pant," said Dhami.