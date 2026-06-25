Indian High Commission Assures Consular Support To Uttarakhand Merchant Navy Office Detained In UK
The Indian High Commission in London has assured consular assistance to Captain Ajay Pant who faces charges related to transportation of Russian crude oil.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Dehradun: The Indian High Commission in London has assured continued consular assistance to Captain Ajay Pant, a merchant navy officer from Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, who has been detained in the United Kingdom under British sanctions laws related to the transportation of Russian crude oil.
The Uttarakhand government has also stepped up efforts to provide legal support and ensure the welfare of the 38-year-old officer as authorities are working to secure his rights and offer assistance to the family.
Captain Pant was serving as the master of the oil tanker 'MV Smyrtos' and was remanded to judicial custody after his detention. On June 4, the vessel departed from the Ust-Luga terminal in Russia, carrying approximately 101,400 tonnes of Urals crude oil, bound for Sikka Port in Gujarat, India.
On June 14, while the ship was passing through the English Channel, British Royal Marine Commandos boarded the vessel via helicopter during a major operation and took control of it. The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) alleges that the ship was part of Russia's "shadow fleet," used to transport Russian oil while bypassing economic sanctions imposed by Western nations.
Following the intervention of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Indian High Commission in London said it is monitoring the case. According to information shared by the High Commission with the Uttarakhand government, Captain Pant is presently lodged at HMP Winchester and remains in judicial custody.
"The Uttarakhand government is fully committed to protecting the interests of its citizens. Regarding the case of Captain Ajay Pant, the state government is in constant contact with the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian High Commission. All relevant agencies are working together to provide the necessary assistance and support to Captain Pant," said Dhami.
On June 19, officials from the High Commission spoke with him through the prison's telephone system. During the conversation, Captain Pant informed officials that he was in good health and was receiving the medical care available within the prison. He also informed officials that he is in regular contact with his wife.
In a letter to Dhami, the High Commission stated that the matter has been raised with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to ensure that Captain Pant receives timely consular access and that his safety, health and legal rights are fully safeguarded.
The High Commission also confirmed that it is maintaining regular contact with Captain Pant's wife, Ritu Pant, his employer (Energios Maritime Private Limited) and legal representatives. The company has assured full legal assistance to the captain and pledged continued support to his family.
Officials said Captain Pant was remanded to judicial custody after appearing before a British court. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 16. CM Dhami reiterated the state's commitment to supporting the detained officer and his family.
According to NCA, Pant has been charged for violating Regulation 46Z9B of the Russia (Sanctions) Regulations 2019. He has been "allegedly participating in the direct or indirect supply of sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products." On conviction, he could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years under UK law.
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