'All Indians Have Been Rescued': MEA After Indian-Flagged Vessel Comes Under Attack In Red Sea
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the "unprovoked attack" on the defenceless mechanised sailing vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 7:21 AM IST
New Delhi: An Indian-flagged merchant vessel with 13 Indian nationals aboard came under attack off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. All the Indians have been rescued, it said.
New Delhi condemned the attack and said targeting of commercial shipping in the region must stop. "We condemn the attack on the Indian-flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4," the MEA said.
Our statement on attack on an Indian flagged commercial vessel ⬇️— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 4, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/5dNzioU4jv pic.twitter.com/rGgtnl0luu
"All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued. Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew," it added.
The MEA thanked the Yemeni authorities for their support in rescuing the Indians. "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome," it said.
"The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the MEA said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the "unprovoked attack" on the defenceless mechanised sailing vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya.
Indian MSV Faize Noore Oliya has been hit by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing the vessel to capsize and sink.— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 4, 2026
India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to…
In a social media post, "The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha," he added.
Sonowal said he has instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide all necessary assistance to the rescued crew.
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