ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Firms Announce Record USD 20.5 Billion Investment In US: American Envoy

New Delhi: Indian companies announced a record USD 20.5 billion in new investments in the US this year, the highest from any country, a senior American diplomat said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), John Coronado, Minister-Counsellor for Commercial Affairs at the US Embassy here, said achieving the USD 500 billion bilateral trade target by 2030 would require deeper investment, greater innovation and stronger supply chain integration.

Coronado said the bilateral relationship was no longer defined by buyers and sellers or trade flows alone. "It's a partnership of co-builders in innovation, investment, entrepreneurship, and shared prosperity," he said.

Under Mission 500, the two countries aim to more than double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. Coronado said Indian investments announced at this year's SelectUSA Investment Summit spanned pharmaceuticals, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, energy and emerging technologies.

Twelve Indian companies announced more than USD 1 billion in greenfield expansion during the summit, marking the largest number of announcements from a single delegation, he said. Indian foreign direct investment in the US already supports over 70,000 American jobs, he added.

Referring to the US-India COMPACT launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2025, Coronado said the two leaders made Indian investment in America an integral part of the bilateral partnership.

Coronado identified strategic technology, energy, critical minerals and manufacturing as key areas for Indian investment, highlighting opportunities in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cybersecurity, healthcare and digital infrastructure.

He said the US was looking for trusted partners to modernise its infrastructure and that Indian companies have demonstrated their competitiveness across several sectors. The most successful Indian investors see their US operations as a complement to their growth back here at home," he said.