Indian Farmers' Interests Protected In Trade Deal With US; Tariffs On Several Agri Products Slashed To 0%: Shivraj

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a press conference on the India-US trade deal in the agriculture sector, at his residence, in Bhopal, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. ( PTI )

Bhopal: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the framework for the trade agreement with the United States will "not harm" Indian farmers, while asserting that the US has reduced tariffs on several Indian farm exports to zero.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Chouhan said that Indian farmers' interests have been "fully protected" in the trade deal with the US, adding that no key crops, fruits, dairy products or spices have been opened to American imports.

The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.

"PM Modi said that he will not let the country bow down and will not allow any harm to the interests of the farmers. This trade deal has taken both of these into account... If we look at agriculture and agricultural products, no product has been included to harm Indian farmers. All such products have been excluded from the trade deal," the minister said.