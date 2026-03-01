ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Families Appeal For Govt Help As Loved Ones Remain Stranded Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

New Delhi: Stranded passengers wait outside a terminal, amid cancellation of flights to the Middle East due to the US and Israel strikes on Iran, at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: As the conflict escalates in the Middle East following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in Israeli and US strikes, concerns grow among families of Indians, including students stranded abroad. They appeal to the central government to evacuate them to safety.

Shahkar, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, said that around 15 of his relatives, including his brother, are currently in Iran, and the family has had no contact with them since Friday.

“On Friday, they told us over the phone that explosions were happening near their building. They were scared and were making their way to the bunkers. Since then, we have been unable to reach them,” he told ETV Bharat.

“We are praying for the safety of everyone affected. May this war end soon, and may our brothers and relatives return home safely. I also urge the government to urgently plan for the safe evacuation of every Indian,” Shahkar said.

Disappointed passengers sit at Lucknow airport after flights are cancelled. (ETV Bharat)

He said the situation worsened after all flights, most flights from Lucknow to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Dammam, Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries were cancelled, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

“The Iran-Israel conflict has affected many families in Uttar Pradesh, as nearly 2,000 passengers from the state travel to the Gulf countries every day,” he said.

A significant number of Indians, especially students, remain stranded in Iran and other Gulf countries, as most of them were scheduled to appear for exams. India's Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the cancellation of 444 flights on Sunday due to airspace restrictions.

The Israeli and US strikes, followed by Iran’s response and attack on US bases in the neighbouring countries, caused global flight cancellations, affecting many Indian students. Among them are 84 MBA students from Indira Gandhi University, Pune, Maharashtra, who have been stranded in Dubai, UAE.

The group, including 42 boys and 42 girls, accompanied by university staff, was on a Global Immersion Program. Although they are safe, their families are concerned as the situation is becoming worse.

The dean of the university, Dr Janardan Pawar, confirmed the students’ safety and ongoing communication with them. “The university is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Dubai to ensure their well-being. Discussions have also involved Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol to facilitate assistance,” he said.

Dr Neeru Garg, principal of Punjab's SSD Girls College in Bathinda, is also stranded in Dubai with her family. In a video plea, she described being stranded after an airport evacuation, embassy office closure, and the hardships of finding accommodation. “I am in urgent need of medication due to high blood pressure. I ran out of money and appealed to the Indian government for assistance,” she said.

Shakti Singh Rathore, former vice-president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association, and Vikas Maharaj, chief priest of the Ujjain Mahakal Temple, express similar hardships while stuck in Dubai.

Shakti Singh Rathore, former state vice president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (L) and Vikas Mahajan Ujjain Mahakal Temple chief priest. Both are stranded in Dubai, UAE (ETV Bharat)

“Our families are deeply concerned, as there is chaos at Dubai airport, where flights were halted after drone and bomb attacks, forcing passengers back to hotels amid ongoing uncertainty,” said Rathore, adding that Burj Khalifa was also evacuated as attacks continued.