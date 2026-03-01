Indian Families Appeal For Govt Help As Loved Ones Remain Stranded Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Indians stranded in Iran and other Middle East countries face uncertainty and fear as escalating conflict disrupts flights, communication, and daily life.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: As the conflict escalates in the Middle East following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in Israeli and US strikes, concerns grow among families of Indians, including students stranded abroad. They appeal to the central government to evacuate them to safety.
Shahkar, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, said that around 15 of his relatives, including his brother, are currently in Iran, and the family has had no contact with them since Friday.
“On Friday, they told us over the phone that explosions were happening near their building. They were scared and were making their way to the bunkers. Since then, we have been unable to reach them,” he told ETV Bharat.
“We are praying for the safety of everyone affected. May this war end soon, and may our brothers and relatives return home safely. I also urge the government to urgently plan for the safe evacuation of every Indian,” Shahkar said.
He said the situation worsened after all flights, most flights from Lucknow to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Dammam, Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries were cancelled, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.
“The Iran-Israel conflict has affected many families in Uttar Pradesh, as nearly 2,000 passengers from the state travel to the Gulf countries every day,” he said.
A significant number of Indians, especially students, remain stranded in Iran and other Gulf countries, as most of them were scheduled to appear for exams. India's Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the cancellation of 444 flights on Sunday due to airspace restrictions.
The Israeli and US strikes, followed by Iran’s response and attack on US bases in the neighbouring countries, caused global flight cancellations, affecting many Indian students. Among them are 84 MBA students from Indira Gandhi University, Pune, Maharashtra, who have been stranded in Dubai, UAE.
The group, including 42 boys and 42 girls, accompanied by university staff, was on a Global Immersion Program. Although they are safe, their families are concerned as the situation is becoming worse.
The dean of the university, Dr Janardan Pawar, confirmed the students’ safety and ongoing communication with them. “The university is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Dubai to ensure their well-being. Discussions have also involved Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol to facilitate assistance,” he said.
Dr Neeru Garg, principal of Punjab's SSD Girls College in Bathinda, is also stranded in Dubai with her family. In a video plea, she described being stranded after an airport evacuation, embassy office closure, and the hardships of finding accommodation. “I am in urgent need of medication due to high blood pressure. I ran out of money and appealed to the Indian government for assistance,” she said.
Shakti Singh Rathore, former vice-president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association, and Vikas Maharaj, chief priest of the Ujjain Mahakal Temple, express similar hardships while stuck in Dubai.
“Our families are deeply concerned, as there is chaos at Dubai airport, where flights were halted after drone and bomb attacks, forcing passengers back to hotels amid ongoing uncertainty,” said Rathore, adding that Burj Khalifa was also evacuated as attacks continued.
Maharaj, who had travelled to the city for a cultural event, expressed prayers for peace and safe returns for all stranded Indians and tourists.
JP Dashora, who recently returned to Jaipur, Rajasthan, urged the Indian government to intensify efforts to bring the stranded citizens home safely. “The situation remains precarious for Indians stuck in Dubai and other Gulf countries,” he said.
Surendra, a marine engineer from Rohtak, Haryana, stranded near a US base in Qatar, shared viral videos showing smoke after the missile attack. “Everyone received emergency alerts, and we were evacuated to safer locations,” he said.
The video has terrified his family, who are urging the government to evacuate Surendra even as he assured them via video call that he is safe. “We are safe and in contact with the embassy,” he said.
Another Indian stranded in Dubai, Sujit Kushwaha, a resident of Chausa in the Buxar district of Bihar, shared an emotional social media post expressing concern for his safety.
“If I don’t appear online, things have worsened. My mobile network may disappear anytime. "Don't worry,” he said, sparking anxiety among his family.
His parents anxiously watched their phones while waiting for his calls. Sujit confirmed he is currently safe but described a terrifying night marked by explosions and sirens, with the entire UAE system grinding to a halt. “Work has been suspended for several days, and many public places have closed amid tight security,” he said.
With no official updates on repatriation, the Indian Embassy has issued emergency helplines for stranded citizens. Sujit’s family and villagers have appealed to the government to ensure the safety and swift return of expatriates.
The family of Shuvojit Banerjee from Raiganj, West Bengal, is also anxious as he is stuck in Saudi Arabia due to flight cancellations amid regional conflict.
Working in Jeddah, he planned to return on March 2 but lost contact with his wife since Saturday. “He told me about the attack and the red alert; we haven’t heard from him since,” said Moumita Banerjee, his wife.
From Jammu and Kashmir, around 1,200 students and 84 in affected Iranian territories await evacuation, according to the national convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami.
“Our association has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to open diplomatic channels and raise the issue of the evacuation of Indian students,” he said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said 32 individuals from Ballari are presently stranded in Dubai, and steps are being taken to ensure their safe return.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar said, “We must protect those who are stranded there. People have gone there from Kerala, Karnataka, and other states. The Central Government is working to ensure the safety of all of them.”
VIDEO | Dubai, UAE: Tourists from Karnataka's Ballari stranded at Dubai Airport seek government help after airspace closures across the UAE and parts of the Middle East following US-Israel strikes on Iran.
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/74VGlLgsNY
The affected regions include Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain, where hundreds of thousands of travellers were stranded or diverted to other airports after airspace closures, a day after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran.
On Sunday, the Iranian state media announced that the country’s Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in Saturday's strikes, triggering massive protests among the Shia community across the world.
