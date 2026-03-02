Indian Expats Fear For Safety As Iran-War Spreads To Middle East
Thousands of Indian expatriates and students are stranded in the Gulf and Iran due to airport closures and border shutdowns amid escalating US-Iran conflict.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Srinagar: It started as a normal day for a young expat couple as they were happy to schedule their travel plans for a vacation out of Saudi Arabia this month. Another expat had applied for leave to join his mother back home in India as she was battling a terminal illness.
But expatriates like them have been marooned in the Gulf countries after several airports, including the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) busiest airport, Dubai International Airport, shut down following airstrikes by the US and Israel in Iran. Tehran hit back by bombing US allies in the Gulf, widening the conflict.
Over nine million Indians have made the Middle East their home as they work there in different professions, including engineering and medicine. But since India advised its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant in the Gulf, Mudasir Ahmad said that they have rescheduled their travel plan.
“We were just a click away from booking the tickets when the advisory was issued,” he told ETV Bharat on the phone. “We are safe and connected in community groups. But the attacks have struck panic and have restricted movement. The situation is tense. Many like us cannot leave the country due to restrictions. It is worrying us inside.”
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed deep concern over the developments in Iran and the Gulf, urging “all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians.”
In the UAE, an Indian expat who ekes out a living by teaching at school and lives around Dubai Airport said that their children screamed in fear as they watched smoke filling the sky from a distance.
“The feeling has changed after explosions. I feel like a refugee here,” said a businessman who has spent the last decade in the Middle East.
Many have turned to social media to express helplessness, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate to safety.
Many Indian students stuck in Iran shared emotional videos on social media as they feared for their safety.
In Iran, where 600-700 Indian students, with the majority from Jammu and Kashmir, are stuck right now, they are seeking evacuation as the fear has intensified amid heightened explosions.
Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah said they have been in touch with MEA and were told the evacuation will begin when airspace and borders reopen. Iran has closed its airspace and shut borders with Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“Until then, all students should assemble in the city of Qom for evacuation whenever possible,” he added.
The relocation carried out by the Indian embassy will start Tuesday morning, said Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, president of the All India Medical Students Association.
The students, mainly stuck in universities in Iran, with the majority in Tehran University of Medical Sciences, have been instructed to relocate safely from Tuesday morning, he added.
An expat said he was working nearby when a Saudi Aramco facility was struck by drones. The strike on Ras Tanura, one of Saudi Arabia's key refining hubs, has added to the energy disruption.
“It was a loud explosion, and we heard it from a distance. Soon after, the sky filled with smoke, adding to the panic,” he added.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Reacting to how Indian students will get out from war zone and come back from Iran to India, Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh says, " iran had undertaken all the necessary arrangements for evacuation of the indian… pic.twitter.com/3up70BC0CY— IANS (@ians_india) March 2, 2026
Meanwhile, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, said that Iran had undertaken all the necessary arrangements for the evacuation of the Indian students in coordination with the Indian government.
“I have just received an update that the Iranian government has made an arrangement for Indian students, where they do not require any exit permission and can approach any of our land borders and exit Iran, but as all our airports are under control and are shut down due to security reasons, there is no possibility of leaving Iran through flights,” he told IANS.
“They can exit through land borders with countries like Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, etc., which have been assigned for leaving the country, and there is no prerequisite for passing through checkpoints. They only need to carry their passports in hand and can leave the country (Iran),” Motlagh added.
