Indian Expats Fear For Safety As Iran-War Spreads To Middle East

Representational Image | Indian nationals on an evacuation flight from Iran landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on June 21, 2025. ( File/AFP )

Srinagar: It started as a normal day for a young expat couple as they were happy to schedule their travel plans for a vacation out of Saudi Arabia this month. Another expat had applied for leave to join his mother back home in India as she was battling a terminal illness.

But expatriates like them have been marooned in the Gulf countries after several airports, including the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) busiest airport, Dubai International Airport, shut down following airstrikes by the US and Israel in Iran. Tehran hit back by bombing US allies in the Gulf, widening the conflict.

Over nine million Indians have made the Middle East their home as they work there in different professions, including engineering and medicine. But since India advised its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant in the Gulf, Mudasir Ahmad said that they have rescheduled their travel plan.

“We were just a click away from booking the tickets when the advisory was issued,” he told ETV Bharat on the phone. “We are safe and connected in community groups. But the attacks have struck panic and have restricted movement. The situation is tense. Many like us cannot leave the country due to restrictions. It is worrying us inside.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed deep concern over the developments in Iran and the Gulf, urging “all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians.”

In this image posted on March 1, 2026, India in Kuwait embassy officials interact with Indian nationals stranded in Kuwait amid temporary airspace shutdown. (PTI)

In the UAE, an Indian expat who ekes out a living by teaching at school and lives around Dubai Airport said that their children screamed in fear as they watched smoke filling the sky from a distance.

“The feeling has changed after explosions. I feel like a refugee here,” said a businessman who has spent the last decade in the Middle East.

Many have turned to social media to express helplessness, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate to safety.

Many Indian students stuck in Iran shared emotional videos on social media as they feared for their safety.