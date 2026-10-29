ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Ethanol Vision Needs To Court Sweet Sorghum To Fulfill Its E100 Dream

Sweet sorghum can provide up to 55 litres of ethanol per metric tonne of crushed stalks ( AFP )

By Indra Shekhar Singh 6 Min Read

Through a recent decision, the government has opened the doors for pure ethanol to enter our petrol tanks. The newly amended Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989 allows for 100 per cent ethanol as a flexible fuel to be used in petrol cars.

But the question is, where is the ethanol coming from? American imports, or domestic distilling from grains like rice, maize, etc. or sugarcane? Despite the government trying to wean off sugarcane to safeguard sugar stocks, it may be forced to use all available resources to meet this ambitious target.

So how will this impact the sugar economy? Let’s recap. In the last couple of years, India has been chasing the ethanol dream at the cost of our sugar economy. The first instance is the unusual sugar price hike earlier this year, where it reached over Rs 70 in many parts of the country. Despite “record production” of sugarcane, Indians bled to pay for a vital food commodity like sugar. Now, the government has claimed that ethanol production had nothing to do with this sugar price inflation. But many agriculture and industry experts disagree. The government also took a U-turn last week by banning sugar diversion for ethanol production, confirming a link between sugarcane, sugar and ethanol in our country. Ethanol mixing (ETV Bharat) The sugarcane-based ethanol industry, sugar mills and sugar exporters have been suffering too, because of the haphazard policy of the government. First, it gave huge subsidies to build sugarcane-based ethanol processing infrastructure across the country. Then, the purchase of sugarcane-based ethanol began. As a result, more and more sugarcane-based ethanol plants started mushrooming across the country. States like UP, where the sugarcane industry had been suffering from debt, quickly integrated ethanol production into their units. Then came the crash, with sugar prices and stocks starting to reach a critical point. Despite being one of the world's largest sugar-producing countries, the government was forced to ban sugar exports from 2022 for extended periods, negatively impacting the global sugar economy. The shortages forced the government to bring out its New Sugar Control Order to restrict sugarcane to traditional khandsaris (sugar-producing units). The damage to the sugar economy has been extensive. The steady rise in scarcity of water, farmers' outstanding dues, and pollution have not even been factored in. India could lean more on grain-based ethanol, but that would deplete our food and energy reserves even faster, and could be considered unwise, especially as we are 100th out of 122 on the recent Global Hunger Index. Our water resources — surface and ground — are at a critical level, and with climate change phenomena like El Niño, water cropping patterns are expected to be disrupted unpredictably. Whereas American ethanol is antithetical to PM Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and extremely bad for our economy. So is there another agro-based alternative India could explore for her growing ethanol needs? The answer may be in a millet; Specifically, sweet sorghum. Inside a flex-fuel car (ETV Bharat) Millet-Based Ethanol? Millet-based ethanol is not some far-fetched dream. Even now, some grain-based ethanol production units are using millets for ethanol production. The problem is they are using the wrong millet and a less efficient ethanol production technique. So how can it change?