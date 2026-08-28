ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Envoy Meets Tourists Evacuated From Nepal Flood-hit Areas

A drone view of the buildings damaged and surrounded by thick mud and debris along the Trishuli river following flash-floods, in Trishuli on Friday, Aug 28 ( ANI )

Kathmandu: Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Friday met Indian tourists evacuated from various flood-hit areas in the Himalayan nation. Srivastava visited Tribhuvan International Airport to bid farewell to Indian nationals who left Kathmandu on an IndiGo flight (6E1254) on Friday afternoon, according to an Indian Embassy spokesperson.

The tourists were rescued after a massive flash flood swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing hundreds and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

At least 121 foreign tourists, including 85 Indians, have been rescued from various flood-affected areas of Nepal following a devastating flash flood, the Nepal Tourism Board said on Friday.

The tourists were rescued by security forces from several districts, including Rasuwa, Dhading and Nuwakot, which were among the worst affected by the flash floods.