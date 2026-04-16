ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Envoy Meets Top US Officials In Washington As Both Nations Set To Resume Trade Talks From April 20

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra (right) with Amb. Jamieson Greer and Amb. Robert O’Brien at India House ( X/@AmbVMKwatra )

New Delhi: India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday held a crucial meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien in Washington, as both countries are set to resume negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) after a hiatus of nearly three months. Calling the discussions "productive", Kwatra said they spoke about a range of bilateral cooperation opportunities as well as important global developments. He also appreciated the continued support for strengthening India-US ties. "Honored to host Amb. Jamieson Greer and Amb. Robert O'Brien at India House today," Kwatra said in a post on X. "We had productive conversation on a range of bilateral cooperation opportunities. Also discussed important developments across the world. Appreciate their strong and continuing support for strong India-US ties," he added. In February, India and the US announced finalisation of a framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement. According to that framework, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on India to 18 percent. However, the same month, on February 20, the US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump's tariff policies imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEPPA) were "unconstitutional".