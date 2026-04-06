ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Envoy, Nepal's New Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties

Khanal assumed office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 27. During the meeting, Srivastava conveyed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's greetings on Khanal's appointment, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Kathmandu: Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Nepal's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal on Monday and discussed various aspects of bilateral ties.

"Various matters relating to Nepal-India relations and cooperation were discussed on the occasion," said the statement.

Jaishankar had extended his greetings to Khanal on X the day he assumed office. Jaishankar said he looks forward to working closely with his Nepalese counterpart to further strengthen the traditional partnership between India and Nepal.