Indian Envoy, Nepal's New Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties
Shishir Khanal was appointed as Nepal's Foreign Minister after Balendra Shah was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Nepal
By PTI
Published : April 6, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Kathmandu: Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Nepal's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal on Monday and discussed various aspects of bilateral ties.
Khanal assumed office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 27. During the meeting, Srivastava conveyed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's greetings on Khanal's appointment, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.
Ambassador of India H. E. Mr Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Hon. Foreign Minister Mr Shisir Khanal @shisir at the Ministry today.— MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) April 6, 2026
Ambassador Srivastava conveyed the greetings of the Minister of External Affairs of India H.E. @DrSJaishankar to Hon. Khanal on his… pic.twitter.com/OPS3Lb9tjG
"Various matters relating to Nepal-India relations and cooperation were discussed on the occasion," said the statement.
Warm wishes to Shisir Khanal on taking over as the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal. @shisir— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 27, 2026
Look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen our traditional partnership. @MofaNepal
🇮🇳🇳🇵
Jaishankar had extended his greetings to Khanal on X the day he assumed office. Jaishankar said he looks forward to working closely with his Nepalese counterpart to further strengthen the traditional partnership between India and Nepal.
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