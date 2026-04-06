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Indian Envoy, Nepal's New Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties

Shishir Khanal was appointed as Nepal's Foreign Minister after Balendra Shah was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Nepal

Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal
Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava with Nepal's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : April 6, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kathmandu: Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Nepal's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal on Monday and discussed various aspects of bilateral ties.

Khanal assumed office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 27. During the meeting, Srivastava conveyed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's greetings on Khanal's appointment, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

"Various matters relating to Nepal-India relations and cooperation were discussed on the occasion," said the statement.

Jaishankar had extended his greetings to Khanal on X the day he assumed office. Jaishankar said he looks forward to working closely with his Nepalese counterpart to further strengthen the traditional partnership between India and Nepal.

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TAGGED:

INDIA NEPAL RELATIONS
INDIAN AMBASSADOR NAVEEN SRIVASTAVA
SHISHIR KHANAL
NEPAL FOREIGN MINISTER SHISHIR

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