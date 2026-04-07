ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Issues Urgent 'Stay Wherever You Are' Advisory For Its Citizens In Iran

Photographers document damage from U.S.-Israeli airstrikes at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran ( AP )

New Delhi: As the West Asia crisis reaches a critical flashpoint following Washington's ultimatum to Tehran, India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Iran to stay wherever they are for the next 48 hours. In an urgent advisory, the Indian embassy in Iran urged Indians to remain indoors and strictly avoid military installations, power infrastructure and the upper floors of multi-story buildings. US President Donald Trump warned that a "whole civilisation will die tonight" if Iran does not meet his 8 pm Eastern Time deadline (5:30 am Indian time, Wednesday) to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.