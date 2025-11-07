ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Embassy Is In Touch With UAE Authorities Over Major Vikram Jaitly: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is in touch with the UAE authorities on the case of Major Vikram Jaitly, the brother of actor Celina Jaitly, who has been detained for more than a year.

“We are seized of the matter related to Indian national Major Vikrant Jaitley. Consular officials from our Embassy in Abu Dhabi have obtained regular consular access and met him on four occasions. Our Embassy continues to extend all possible consular assistance to him. They are in touch with the family, including the wife of the detainee. As directed by the Delhi High Court, our Embassy is providing all possible assistance,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at the weekly briefing of the ministry in New Delhi.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court directed the authorities concerned to take steps to provide effective legal representation to Major Vikram.

The case came to light after Jaitly’s sister and actor Celina Jaitly moved the Delhi High Court seeking diplomatic assistance for her brother, who has been in detention for over 14 months.

Referring to the reported visit of US President Donald Trump, Jaiswal said that the ministry had no information to share on reports of Trump’s visit to India next year.