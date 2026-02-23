ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Embassy In Tehran Advises Nationals To Leave Iran Amid Protests, Security Concerns

New Delhi/Tehran: Due to the evolving security situation and ongoing nationwide protests, the Indian Embassy in Iran issued a fresh advisory on Monday. The Embassy urged all Indian nationals residing in Iran to leave the country by all available means of transport, including commercial flights.

The advisory follows fresh anti-government demonstrations in Tehran and other cities amid heightened regional tensions.

Embassy’s Fresh Advisory

In an official statement, the Embassy said the advisory is a continuation of earlier notices issued by the Government of India on January 5 and reiterated on January 14 this year.

“In view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” the Embassy said.

The mission emphasised that the advisory is precautionary and applies to all categories of Indian nationals in Iran. According to official estimates shared earlier this year, over 10,000 Indians, including many students enrolled in Iranian universities, are currently residing in the country.

Indians Asked to Exercise Caution

The Embassy reiterated that all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) should exercise due caution, avoid areas where protests or demonstrations are taking place, and remain in close contact with the Indian mission.

“All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and identity cards, readily available with them,” the advisory stated.