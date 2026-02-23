Indian Embassy In Tehran Advises Nationals To Leave Iran Amid Protests, Security Concerns
Urges nationals to leave via commercial flights, citing evolving security situation, nationwide protests and heightened regional tensions.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST|
Updated : February 23, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
New Delhi/Tehran: Due to the evolving security situation and ongoing nationwide protests, the Indian Embassy in Iran issued a fresh advisory on Monday. The Embassy urged all Indian nationals residing in Iran to leave the country by all available means of transport, including commercial flights.
The advisory follows fresh anti-government demonstrations in Tehran and other cities amid heightened regional tensions.
Indian Embassy in Tehran has urged Indian nationals in #Iran to leave the country by available means of transport, including commercial flights. @India_in_Iran has reiterated its advisory issued on January 14 this year, saying all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin… pic.twitter.com/RM3wa9Srry— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 23, 2026
Embassy’s Fresh Advisory
In an official statement, the Embassy said the advisory is a continuation of earlier notices issued by the Government of India on January 5 and reiterated on January 14 this year.
“In view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” the Embassy said.
The mission emphasised that the advisory is precautionary and applies to all categories of Indian nationals in Iran. According to official estimates shared earlier this year, over 10,000 Indians, including many students enrolled in Iranian universities, are currently residing in the country.
Indians Asked to Exercise Caution
The Embassy reiterated that all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) should exercise due caution, avoid areas where protests or demonstrations are taking place, and remain in close contact with the Indian mission.
“All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and identity cards, readily available with them,” the advisory stated.
Indian nationals have also been urged to monitor local media for updates.
Emergency Helplines Issued
The Embassy has provided the following emergency contact numbers:
- +98 912 810 9115
- +98 912 810 9109
- +98 912 810 9102
- +98 993 217 9359
Also, the Embassy has issued an email address, cons.tehran@mea.gov.in, for use as needed.
The mission has advised all Indian nationals who have not yet registered with the Embassy to do so through the designated online portal. In case of internet disruptions, families in India may complete the registration process on their behalf.
The Embassy assured that assistance will be extended to nationals facing any difficulty. Indian authorities continue to closely monitor the situation amid ongoing tensions in the region.
Protests Intensify Across Iran
The advisory follows renewed anti-government protests across Iran. According to reports, thousands of university students staged demonstrations in Tehran and other major cities for a second consecutive day as campuses reopened after a month of unrest.
The protests follow earlier violent crackdowns, during which thousands were reportedly killed and many detained, according to international media reports. Authorities had previously imposed a nationwide communications blackout during unrest in early January.
The situation remains tense, with concerns also growing over possible escalation involving the United States and Israel.
