Indian Embassy In Iran Advises Nationals To 'Stay Indoors' After Joint US-Israel Strikes

Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Iran on Saturday issued an advisory for its citizens, urging them to exercise “utmost caution” and "remain indoors as far as possible” amid the ongoing regional tensions.

"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible,” the embassy said in a post on X.

It further said that all the Indian nationals may also consider monitoring news, maintaining social awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India. The advisory came after Israel launched a pre-emptive military strike against Iran on Saturday.