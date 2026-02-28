ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Embassy In Israel Advises Citizens To Immediately Register With It To Ensure Swift Assistance

People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: To ensure the safety of Indian nationals residing in Israel, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday advised all its citizens to register with it immediately to facilitate swift assistance after the country launched a joint attack with the US against Iran. More than 40,000 Indian nationals currently live and work in Israel.

"Indian nationals residing in Israel who have not yet registered with the Embassy are requested to kindly do so using the link below: https://indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_nationa," said a post by the mission on its official X handle.

"Registration will enable the Embassy to contact you promptly and provide necessary updates and assistance during the developing situation," it said.

Earlier on Saturday, the embassy advised its nationals in Israel to "exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant" and "avoid all unnecessary travel" in view of the prevailing situation.

In its advisory, India said, “In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.”