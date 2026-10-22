ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Embassy Engaging With Airlines For Early Return Of Affected Pilgrims From Saudi Arabia: MEA

Surveillance footage shows people standing, right before the moment of an attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah are actively engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected Indian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The MEA's assurance comes after one Indian national died and two others were injured in an attack on Dammam's King Fahd International Airport. According to the MEA, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned from Saudi Arabia to India on available flights.

Earlier, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that "4,000 pilgrims from India are stuck in Makkah and Madina" after airlines suspended flights to Saudi Arabian cities due to the security situation in the region and urged the Centre to take measures for the pilgrims to return home.

Owaisi also tagged three airlines in his post on X, as well as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and said the DGCA must permit airlines to arrange flights in larger aircraft so that the stranded pilgrims can return to India; if not, at least specified flights must be arranged to bring them back.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Our Embassy in Riyadh @IndianEmbRiyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah @CGIJeddah are actively engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected pilgrims."

"Over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled from Saudi Arabia back to India on available flights. This is in addition to more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who were booked on the available flights and have travelled back to India over the past week," Jaiswal said.

"Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest," he said.