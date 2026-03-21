ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Embassy Conducts Consular Outreach Services In Saudi Arabian Cities

Plumes of smoke rise from an oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates ( Photo/AP )

Riyadh: The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia on Saturday conducted consular and attestation services across different cities in Saudi Arabia, a post on X said.

"Glimpses of consular and attestation services being rendered by the Embassy of India at Dammam, Jubail and Hail today. The consular issues of Indian diaspora, visiting the centre, are being addressed satisfactorily," the post said.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian embassy in Riyadh expressed its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18.