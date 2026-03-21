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Indian Embassy Conducts Consular Outreach Services In Saudi Arabian Cities

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia conducted consular and attestation services at Dammam, Jubail and Hail

indian embassy in saudi arabia
Plumes of smoke rise from an oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (Photo/AP)
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By PTI

Published : March 21, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST

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Riyadh: The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia on Saturday conducted consular and attestation services across different cities in Saudi Arabia, a post on X said.

"Glimpses of consular and attestation services being rendered by the Embassy of India at Dammam, Jubail and Hail today. The consular issues of Indian diaspora, visiting the centre, are being addressed satisfactorily," the post said.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian embassy in Riyadh expressed its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18.

The embassy said it was in touch with the family and local authorities.

It said it remained committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter.

Also Read

  1. Indian National Killed In Saudi Arabia Due To ‘Recent Events Of March 18’, Says Embassy
  2. "Resilient, Open For Business," UAE Envoy To India Assures Indian Diaspora Of Safety And Security Amidst West Asia Conflict

TAGGED:

RIYADH
INDIAN EMBASSY CONSULAR SERVICES
INDIAN EMBASSY IN SAUDI ARABIA

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