Indian Diaspora Sees Huge Potential To Strengthen India–New Zealand Economic Ties

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a meeting with New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay as he concludes his visit to New Zealand, in Auckland on Friday, November 7, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Huge opportunities exist between India and New Zealand in areas such as tourism, education, digital technology, and cyber-security to further boost economic ties between the two countries, according to the Indian diaspora in Auckland. They said that the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), when implemented, will give a huge boost to the bilateral trade between the two countries, which stood at about USD 1.4 billion.

The two nations are negotiating the trade pact to enhance trade and investment ties. The talks are almost concluded. The recent visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Auckland and Rotorua has given a much-needed impetus to the trade talks, they added.

Auckland-based computer engineer Rani Singh said: "I see huge opportunities for our two nations to work together, not only in trade, but in areas that build long-term connections such as education, tourism, and innovation-driven industries like premium beverages and technology".

She said that both countries can gain from collaboration in digital technology, AI, and cybersecurity. In these segments, Singh said that while India has scale and talent, New Zealand offers innovation and a strong research environment.

"We should encourage joint tech-education programs, online learning platforms, and student exchange opportunities between universities and tech companies. Such collaborations will prepare students from both countries to take on global challenges together," she added.