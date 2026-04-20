Indian Delegation To Visit US For Trade Talks, Says Sergio Gor
The US Ambassador to India said the talks are a great step to finalise bilateral trade deal.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday welcomed ongoing efforts by New Delhi and Washington to finalise a bilateral trade agreement. He said an Indian delegation will arrive in the US this week for crucial talks.
In a post on X, Gor said, “The Indian trade delegation will be arriving in Washington this week. A great step to finalise our bilateral trade deal. A win-win for both nations.”
The visit comes following a recent conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, which helped steady bilateral ties and inject fresh momentum into the negotiations. The Indian delegation will be led by chief negotiator Darpan Jain, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, along with officials from the customs department and the Ministry of External Affairs.
Earlier this year, the US Supreme Court struck down broad tariffs imposed by Trump under emergency powers. The administration subsequently introduced a flat 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries for 150 days starting February 24. With these changes, both sides are expected to revisit the framework of the agreement finalised in February. A previously scheduled round of talks had been postponed and is now set to take place this week.
The discussions are likely to include two investigations initiated by the Office of the United States Trade Representative under Section 301. India has rejected the allegations and called for the probes to be withdrawn, arguing they lack sufficient basis.
Under the earlier draft, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent from 50 per cent and remove an additional 25 per cent duty linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil, with further cuts under consideration.
In return, India proposed lowering or eliminating tariffs on a range of US products, including animal feed, nuts, fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits. It has also indicated plans to increase imports from the US—such as energy, aircraft, technology products and raw materials—over the next five years.
Also Read
US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits City Palace; Meets Custodian Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar