ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Delegation To Visit US For Trade Talks, Says Sergio Gor

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday welcomed ongoing efforts by New Delhi and Washington to finalise a bilateral trade agreement. He said an Indian delegation will arrive in the US this week for crucial talks.

In a post on X, Gor said, “The Indian trade delegation will be arriving in Washington this week. A great step to finalise our bilateral trade deal. A win-win for both nations.”

The visit comes following a recent conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, which helped steady bilateral ties and inject fresh momentum into the negotiations. The Indian delegation will be led by chief negotiator Darpan Jain, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, along with officials from the customs department and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier this year, the US Supreme Court struck down broad tariffs imposed by Trump under emergency powers. The administration subsequently introduced a flat 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries for 150 days starting February 24. With these changes, both sides are expected to revisit the framework of the agreement finalised in February. A previously scheduled round of talks had been postponed and is now set to take place this week.