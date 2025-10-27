Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Launches Massive Social Media Campaign To Raise Awareness On Digital Arrest
Till February 2025, more than 7.81 lakhs SIM cards and 2,08,469 IMEIs, as reported by police authorities, have been blocked by the Government of India.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has launched a massive social media campaign to educate the public about digital arrest following the fact that several people become victims of online scamsters every year.
“No police officer can arrest you through a phone call. Scammers use fear and fake threats to steal your money,” the I4C said in its campaign drive.
It suggested ignoring any call or message that threatens legal action or arrest. The I4C is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to deal with cybercrime in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.
Earlier this month, a 63-year-old retired teacher from Nizamabad fell victim to a digital arrest scam. In just one call, he lost Rs 19 lakh, the I4C said.
Digital Arrest
Digital house arrest is a term coined to describe a situation where cyber criminals pretending to be police officers, TRAI officials, CBI or customs officials scare people and keep them hostage at home before proceedings to empty their bank accounts. Scammers are making fake Skype accounts pretending to be law enforcement and subsequently swiped all the money from the bank accounts of the victim.
“Cyber criminals dupe gullible citizens online by posing as fake police or fake CBI officers. We have launched a massive social media campaign to educate the public about the issue. We are looking into the matter very seriously,” said Nishant Kumar, director of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), to ETV Bharat.
Kumar said that the government has launched 1930, a toll-free number to report all online financial fraud.
“Citizen awareness is very much necessary so that cyber criminals can’t make them victims,” said Kumar.
Intervention From MHA
The Union Home Ministry has appealed to the citizens to be alert and spread awareness about these types of fraud.
“On receipt of such calls, the citizens should immediately report the incident on cybercrime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in for assistance,” the home ministry said.
A large number of complaints are being reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) regarding intimidation, blackmail, extortion and “digital arrests” by cyber criminals posing as police authorities, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), narcotics department, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Enforcement Directorate and other law enforcement agencies.
The ministry said that these fraudsters typically call a potential victim and inform them that the victim has sent or is the intended recipient of a parcel, which contains illegal goods, drugs, fake passports or any other contraband item.
“Sometimes, they also inform that a near or dear one of the victims has been found to be involved in a crime or an accident and is in their custody. A demand for money is made to compromise the “case”. In certain instances, unsuspecting victims are made to undergo “digital arrest” and remain visually available over Skype or other video conferencing platforms to the fraudsters, till their demands are met. The fraudsters are known to use studios modelled on Police Stations and Government offices and wear uniforms to appear genuine,” the ministry stated.
The ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’ (CFCFRMS), under I4C, was launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters.
As per CFCFRMS operated by I4C, a financial amount of more than Rs. 5,489 Crore has been saved in more than 17.82 lakh complaints so far.
Matter Raised In The Parliament
Responding to a question in the Parliament on the extent of the rise in “digital arrest” scams where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials to extort money from citizens and the specific steps taken by the government to address this issue, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that till February 28 this year more than 7.81 lakhs SIM cards and 2,08,469 IMEIs as reported by Police authorities have been blocked by Government of India.
“The ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’, under I4C, was launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters. So far, a financial amount of more than Rs 4,386 Crore has been saved in more than 13.36 lakh complaints. A toll-free Helpline number ‘1930’ has been operationalised to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints,” Kumar said.
He said that to spread awareness on cybercrime, the Central Government has taken several steps which, inter alia, include dissemination of messages through SMS, I4C social media account including X (formerly Twitter) (@CyberDost), Facebook(CyberDostI4C), Instagram (cyberDostI4C), Telegram(cyberdosti4c), Radio campaign, engaged MyGov for publicity in multiple mediums.
“The home ministry organizes cyber safety and security awareness weeks in association with States and UTs, publishing handbooks for adolescents and students, digital displays on railway stations and airports across, etc., to raise awareness on the issue,” said Kumar.