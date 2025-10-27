ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Launches Massive Social Media Campaign To Raise Awareness On Digital Arrest

The I4C is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to deal with cyber crime in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Gautam Debroy New Delhi: The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has launched a massive social media campaign to educate the public about digital arrest following the fact that several people become victims of online scamsters every year. “No police officer can arrest you through a phone call. Scammers use fear and fake threats to steal your money,” the I4C said in its campaign drive. It suggested ignoring any call or message that threatens legal action or arrest. The I4C is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to deal with cybercrime in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner. Earlier this month, a 63-year-old retired teacher from Nizamabad fell victim to a digital arrest scam. In just one call, he lost Rs 19 lakh, the I4C said. Digital Arrest Digital house arrest is a term coined to describe a situation where cyber criminals pretending to be police officers, TRAI officials, CBI or customs officials scare people and keep them hostage at home before proceedings to empty their bank accounts. Scammers are making fake Skype accounts pretending to be law enforcement and subsequently swiped all the money from the bank accounts of the victim. “Cyber criminals dupe gullible citizens online by posing as fake police or fake CBI officers. We have launched a massive social media campaign to educate the public about the issue. We are looking into the matter very seriously,” said Nishant Kumar, director of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), to ETV Bharat. Kumar said that the government has launched 1930, a toll-free number to report all online financial fraud. “Citizen awareness is very much necessary so that cyber criminals can’t make them victims,” said Kumar. Intervention From MHA