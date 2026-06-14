ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian-Crewed Lunar Landing By 2040: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Says Common Citizens Partners In India's Scientific Journey

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat during the two-day Research, Industry, Start-up and Entrepreneurship (RISE) Conclave 2026 in Bengaluru, Karnataka Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted India’s transformation from a major defence importer to a global exporter. Sharing insights on the country’s rapid strides in science, technology, and defence, Dr Singh said the central government was working on ambitious goals for India’s space program, including an Indian-crewed lunar landing by 2040.

Excerpts:

ETV Bharat (ETB): The Department of Science And Technology (DST) has launched many new programs recently, including industry-academia partnerships and tech investments. What do you think is India’s biggest achievement in science innovation so far, and how will we measure success in the next few years?

Dr Jitendra Singh (JS): I believe one of the biggest achievements of the past decade has been the way science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship have become integral to India's national development agenda. Much of the credit for this transformation goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently placed science, technology, research, and start-ups at the centre of policymaking and nation-building.

Whether it is Digital India, digital health initiatives, space reforms, landmark missions, or emerging technology programmes, almost every major national initiative today rests on a strong scientific and technological foundation. Science is no longer confined to laboratories; it has become part of mainstream governance and public discourse. A particularly significant achievement has been connecting the common citizen to India's scientific and technological journey.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking to ETV Bharat's Anubha Jain at RISE Conclave (ETV Bharat)

Missions such as Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan have generated a sense of pride and participation across the country. People today feel a greater sense of ownership in India's technological progress, reflected in the growing interest among students, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and ordinary citizens in fields such as space technology, AI, biotechnology, and innovation. We are fully aligned with the timelines laid out by the Prime Minister. Our objective is to establish the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and to achieve an Indian-crewed lunar landing by 2040.

This growing public engagement was also evident during Operation Sindoor, which highlighted how modern warfare increasingly relies on advanced technologies rather than direct physical confrontation alone. From atomic energy and space-based capabilities to strategic systems, the operation demonstrated India's technological strength and reinforced confidence in our indigenous capabilities. It showcased to both our citizens and the international community that India possesses the scientific and technological expertise needed to address complex national security challenges.

As a result, indigenous defence equipment and technology platforms developed in India are gaining increasing recognition globally, with several countries showing interest in procuring Indian-made systems. This reflects India's emergence as a technologically capable, self-reliant nation and a credible provider of advanced solutions.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh at RISE Conclave (ETV Bharat)

From achievements in space exploration to advances in digital public infrastructure and indigenous technologies, India has established itself as a nation capable of delivering world-class innovation. Most importantly, the common citizen now recognises that scientific progress is not an abstract concept; it is directly linked to national security, economic growth, quality of life, and India's standing in the world. To me, that is one of the most meaningful achievements of India's science and innovation ecosystem.

ETB: With ambitious goals like Gaganyaan and a Moon landing, how is the government balancing investments amid ISRO’s recent setbacks? What benchmarks should Indians use to judge if ISRO is on track to lead globally in the next decade?

JS: I would view such instances not as setbacks, but as learning experiences. Every major space programme in the world has encountered challenges along the way, and these are often essential for strengthening future missions. What is important is how quickly and effectively lessons are absorbed and applied.