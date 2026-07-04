ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Coast Guard Rescues Injured Sailor From MT Desh Shakti Off Mumbai Coast

Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday, along with the Indian Navy, rescued a sailor from crude oil vessel MT Desh Shakti off the Mumbai coast, after he sustained serious eye injuries. According to the Indian Coast Guard, despite adverse weather conditions, the seafarer was safely airlifted off Mumbai by a Navy helicopter.

The Coast Guard posted on X, "Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, in close coordination with Indian Navy, facilitated the Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) of a 30-year-old sailor from MT Desh Shakti, who sustained serious eye injuries onboard. Despite adverse weather, the patient was safely airlifted off Mumbai by an Indian Navy Seaking helicopter."

"The MEDEVAC was enabled by seamless coordination between MRCC, ICG, Indian Navy and SCI. The operation reaffirms ICG's unwavering commitment to saving lives at sea through round-the-clock readiness and inter-agency synergy," the statement read.