Indian Coast Guard Rescues 6 Fishermen In Challenging Operation Off Mangaluru
Following the successful recovery, ICGS Sachet is currently entering New Mangalore for the safe disembarkation of the rescued crew and the completion of further formalities.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday evening saved the lives of six fishermen from the distressed Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Manju Matha in a challenging Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operation off the coast of Mangaluru.
According to a statement issued by the Coast Guard said on Tuesday, "ICG Ship Sachet intercepted a VHF RT distress call from a fishing boat located about 33 nautical miles off the Suratkal coast, reporting severe flooding and hull damage due to rough sea conditions, placing the lives of all six crew members at imminent risk."
Swift #SearchAndRescue by @IndiaCoastGuard Ship #Sachet off Mangaluru, saved six lives. After IFB Manju Matha suffered hull damage and flooding in rough seas on 29 Jun 26, all survivors were rescued using remote-operated lifebuoys.— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 30, 2026
Survivors are being brought to #NewMangalore… pic.twitter.com/5UcZKMrY0F
“Responding without delay, the ICG immediately diverted the ship to render assistance, effecting a rendezvous with the distressed vessel within 90 minutes,” the official said. The rescue operation was carried out under extremely challenging weather conditions.
“Rough seas, strong winds, poor visibility and approaching darkness significantly complicated the mission, demanding exceptional seamanship, precision, and coordination from the rescue team," the spokesperson said.
Despite the challenges, the ICG crew executed the operation with “remarkable efficiency”, the Coast Guard said. Demonstrating exceptional courage, professionalism and operational readiness, the Indian Coast Guard rescued the six fishermen from the distressed fishing boat, the spokesperson said.
VIDEO | Kerala: Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) rescues six persons after fishing boat sinks off Mangaluru.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/xn8HLI2HEu
"The team deployed remote-operated lifebuoys specifically designed for use in inclement sea conditions to safely reach and recover the stranded fishermen," the ICG said. By late evening, all six crew members were rescued safely without any injury, the force said.
The ICG ship Sachet is currently entering New Mangalore for the safe disembarkation of the rescued crew and the completion of further formalities, the spokesperson said. The boat 'Manju Matha' was made in 2019 and registered in Udupi, Karnataka. Its hull was made of fibreglass, the official said.
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