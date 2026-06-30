ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Coast Guard Rescues 6 Fishermen In Challenging Operation Off Mangaluru

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday evening saved the lives of six fishermen from the distressed Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Manju Matha in a challenging Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operation off the coast of Mangaluru.

According to a statement issued by the Coast Guard said on Tuesday, "ICG Ship Sachet intercepted a VHF RT distress call from a fishing boat located about 33 nautical miles off the Suratkal coast, reporting severe flooding and hull damage due to rough sea conditions, placing the lives of all six crew members at imminent risk."

“Responding without delay, the ICG immediately diverted the ship to render assistance, effecting a rendezvous with the distressed vessel within 90 minutes,” the official said. The rescue operation was carried out under extremely challenging weather conditions.