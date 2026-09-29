ETV Bharat / bharat

ICG, Paradip Port Authority Save Chemical Tanker From Capsizing Off Coast After Engine Failure; All 23 Crew Members Safe

ICG, Paradip Port Authority Save Chemical Tanker From Capsizing Off Coast After Engine Failure ( ETV Bharat )

Paradip: A cargo vessel, carrying around 9000 metric tonnes of crude palm oil and with 23 crew members on board, has been safely rescued and brought to the Paradip Port harbour on Monday evening after suffering engine failure and water ingress at sea, thanks to the joint efforts of Paradip Port Authority and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

According to officials, the vessel, MT Sea Gull 9, was stranded around 35 nautical miles from Paradip Pilot Station when its main engine failed. As a result, water entering its ballast tanks tilted the vessel around 10 degrees to one side, creating an emergency situation. ICG, Paradip Port Authority Save Chemical Tanker From Capsizing Off Coast After Engine Failure (ETV Bharat) Paradip Port Captain Alekha Charan Swain stated that the vessel encountered this issue approximately 35 nautical miles away from the Paradip pilot station. "Immediate emergency assistance was required as water was entering the vessel at a rate exceeding the discharge capacity. The initial alert was received at 5:01 AM on September 27 from the vessel's agent, Atlantic Global Shipping," he said. Subsequently, the Indian Coast Guard, Directorate General of Shipping and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) were informed.