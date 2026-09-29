ICG, Paradip Port Authority Save Chemical Tanker From Capsizing Off Coast After Engine Failure; All 23 Crew Members Safe
Averting a major disaster, Indian Cast Guard and Paradip Port Authority rescued cargo ship and crew after engine failure in deep sea, reports Sushant Patra.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
Paradip: A cargo vessel, carrying around 9000 metric tonnes of crude palm oil and with 23 crew members on board, has been safely rescued and brought to the Paradip Port harbour on Monday evening after suffering engine failure and water ingress at sea, thanks to the joint efforts of Paradip Port Authority and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).
According to officials, the vessel, MT Sea Gull 9, was stranded around 35 nautical miles from Paradip Pilot Station when its main engine failed. As a result, water entering its ballast tanks tilted the vessel around 10 degrees to one side, creating an emergency situation.
Paradip Port Captain Alekha Charan Swain stated that the vessel encountered this issue approximately 35 nautical miles away from the Paradip pilot station. "Immediate emergency assistance was required as water was entering the vessel at a rate exceeding the discharge capacity. The initial alert was received at 5:01 AM on September 27 from the vessel's agent, Atlantic Global Shipping," he said.
Subsequently, the Indian Coast Guard, Directorate General of Shipping and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) were informed.
In view of the emergency situation, a tug boat named Dolphin 25 of Paradip Port was deployed for the rescue operation. After the tug reached the ship by 5 PM, the external damage of the ship was inspected and preparations for towing began. The tow line connection was completed at 5:54 PM, and the towing began at 5:55 PM.
"The rescue operation was successful in coordination with the Paradip Port Authority, Indian Coast Guard, Directorate General of Naval Transport, MRCC and other relevant agencies," he said, adding that the ship entered the Paradip Port Harbour with limited engine assistance and safely berthed at NQ2 by Monday evening.
Any possible potential danger to the ship, crew, cargo and the marine environment has been averted, officials said.
Detailing the salvaging operation, ICG said, "Following a critical distress call from MT Seagull 9 off Paradip, ICGS Vishwast launched a swift and decisive operation to rescue the unstable chemical tanker carrying 9,000 MT palm oil and 23 crew members. Braving high-risk conditions, the specialist Damage Control Team boarded the ship, deployed submersible pumps, de-flooded ballast tanks, and sealed damaged sea-pipelines to stabilise the tilting vessel."
Averting a major disaster at sea!— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 28, 2026
Following a critical distress call from MT Seagull 9 off #Paradip, #ICGS Vishwast launched a swift & decisive operation to rescue the unstable chemical tanker carrying 9,000 MT palm oil & 23 crew members.
Braving high-risk conditions, the… pic.twitter.com/3F1h4d1Yid
Officials said the rescue operation was coordinated under the guidance of AC Sahu, Deputy Conservator of Paradip Port Authority. The safe berthing of the ship was accomplished with the coordination of Harbour Master Captain Indranil Mukherjee and the assistance of Captain SB Panigrahi.