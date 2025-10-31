ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Coast Guard, Navy Rescue Injured Iranian Fisherman From Dhow

n this image posted on Oct. 28, 2025, India Coast Guard undertook long-range mid-sea medical evacuation of a critically injured Iranian fisherman from the dhow Al-Owais, approx 1500km west of Kochi. ( @IndiaCoastGuard/X via PTI Photo )

Panaji: The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy have rescued an Iranian national who had suffered severe injuries to his eyes and right ear after a blast during a fuel transfer on board a fishing dhow in the Arabian Sea.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that it received a request for a critically injured Iranian fisherman about 1,500 km west of the Indian coast. The fisherman had sustained severe injuries to his eyes and a deep laceration on his right ear following an explosion during a fuel transfer on the dhow, Al-Owais, it said.

The humanitarian operation began on October 28, when the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Chabahar, informed MRCC Mumbai about the medical emergency. The six-member crew of the vessel had encountered engine failure on the high seas.

After activating the International Safety Net to alert all nearby vessels, MRCC Mumbai diverted MT STI Grace. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Sachet, which was returning from deployment to East African countries, was also diverted to render immediate assistance, the statement said. MT STI Grace, being closer to the Iranian dhow, took the patient onboard for initial medical aid with ICG telemedicine support.

ICGS Sachet successfully carried out the medical evacuation of the critically injured Iranian fisherman amidst turbulent sea conditions in the Arabian Sea from MT STI Grace, a Marshall Island-flagged tanker.