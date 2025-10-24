ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Coast Guard Launches Two Advanced Fast Patrol Vessels

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard's advanced Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) -- 'Ajit' and 'Aparajit' -- capable of multi-mission roles, including fisheries protection, coastal patrol, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy and search and rescue operations, were launched on Friday. The two vessels are the seventh and eighth in a series of eight indigenously built FPVs constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the ICG, the defence ministry said.

Two advanced FPVs -- ICG Ship Ajit and ICG Ship Aparajit -- were launched at GSL, it said, adding their launch marks an important step forward in enhancing the nation's coastal surveillance and response capabilities. Designed and built entirely by GSL, the fast patrol vessels reflect the growing strength of India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

"Measuring 52 m in length and displacing 320 tonnes, these vessels are equipped with controllable pitch propellers, the first of their kind in this class in India, offering superior manoeuvrability and propulsion efficiency," the statement said.