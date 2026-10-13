ICG Seizes Fishing Boat For Suspected Diesel Smuggling Off Mumbai Coast
The ICG apprehended an Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Haridwar Krupa, suspected of engaging in illicit mid-sea diesel smuggling off the Mumbai coast
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has apprehended a fishing vessel along with its seven crew members for alleged diesel smuggling off the Mumbai coast, officials said on Tuesday. The operation was undertaken in the early hours of Monday, the Coast Guard said.
During the preliminary investigation, the master of the vessel confessed to receiving about 4,000 litres of illicit diesel at sea. It also came to light that the crew had discharged around 500 litres of the contraband overboard during the chase in a desperate bid to destroy evidence, it said.
In a swift mid-sea operation, #IndianCoastGuard ships apprehended an Indian Fishing Boat (IFB)off the #Mumbai coast for suspected diesel smuggling on 12 October 2026. The vessel was successfully intercepted following an intense tactical pursuit after it refused to comply with repeated warnings and attempted to evade ICG ships. Post-boarding, rummaging revealed the master had received 4,000 liters of illicit diesel, having dumped 500 liters overboard during the chase. The vessel, along with confiscated documents and electronics, has been escorted to Mumbai harbour for a comprehensive joint investigation by #ICG, #IndianNavy, State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Fisheries, Customs, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and State Police. #MaritimeSecurity #WeProtect #AntiSmuggling #SurakshitBharat— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) October 13, 2026
"In a swift and coordinated maritime operation, the ICG apprehended an Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Haridwar Krupa, suspected of engaging in illicit mid-sea diesel smuggling off the Mumbai coast," the Coast Guard said. Acting on targeted surveillance regarding suspicious maritime movements, ICG ships were directed to maintain a strict vigil in the vicinity of Prongs Lighthouse. During the patrol, ICG ships detected the suspect vessel operating near a merchant vessel, the maritime security agency said.
"Upon being challenged on the VHF maritime channel, the IFB failed to respond, ignored repeated warnings, and attempted evasive manoeuvres. The ICG ship immediately initiated a hot pursuit and successfully apprehended the fleeing vessel," the Coast Guard said.
Following the tactical interception, a specialised boarding party carried out extensive rummaging of the boat. During the preliminary investigation, the master of the vessel confessed to receiving approximately 4,000 litres of illicit diesel at sea. Furthermore, it was revealed that the crew had discharged around 500 litres overboard during the chase, it said.
All relevant operational documents and six mobile phones were confiscated by the boarding team to aid further inquiry, the Coast Guard said. The apprehended vessel, along with its crew and the confiscated evidence, was subsequently escorted to Mumbai Harbour, where a comprehensive joint investigation has been initiated involving the ICG, Indian Navy, State Intelligence Bureau and the police.
The Coast Guard added that the successful interception highlights its heightened vigilance and rapid response capabilities in curbing unauthorised and illegal activities along the western coast.
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