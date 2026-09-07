ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian, Chinese Armies Hold Talks Focusing On Maintaining Peace Along LAC

File - A view of the mountains in the eastern part of Leh, 3km from the Line of Actual Control. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese armies reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector, days after the two sides held Special Representative talks in Beijing on the festering boundary question.

The focus of the corps commander-level talks at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithoo region on Sunday was to maintain peace and tranquillity along the frontier, people familiar with the matter said.

The Indian delegation was headed by Lt General Girish Kalia, the commander of the Army's Dimapur-based 3 Corps.

There is no official word yet on the talks.

The meeting also came amid reports of aggressive military posturing by Chinese troops along the LAC in the Upper Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the Special Representative (SR) talks on August 25, India conveyed to China the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the frontier for overall bilateral ties.