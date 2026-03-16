ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 4,300 Flights Cancelled By Indian Carriers Amid West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: Indian carriers have cancelled a total of over 4,335 flights due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu informed the Lok Sabha on Monday

Naidu further said that foreign carriers cancelled up to 1187 flights, adding that almost 2,197,80 people travelled during this period of tensions in West Asia. "Indian carriers have cancelled 4335 flights, foreign carriers have cancelled up to 1187 flights. The first thing we have to remember is safety. If the airspace itself is closed, there is no need for us to operate in this area," he said.

"Our DGCA and Aviation department is in thorough communication with the authorities there," he said, emphasising that the airspace has to open for any travel to take place, which is still not the case for many regions.