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Exclusive | Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: 'Space Tourism Will Be A Reality Soon'

With approximately 2,000 hours of fighter jet flying experience, Shukla stated that there’s a difference of perspective when you see the Earth from the jet and from the spaceship.

"So, when the opportunity arrived, I applied immediately without any deliberate thought. Just like any child, I was curious about the space, but opportunities in India's space sector were limited. The announcements related to new space missions in 2018 motivated me to pursue this path seriously," shared the astronaut.

Talking about his association with Dehradun, Shukla called the city as a pivotal part of his life. He shared that his career began in the city since he was selected for the National Defence Academy (NDA) from Dehradun in 2002. "My life journey started with Dehradun. I am excited to be here and see children in huge numbers. Returning to the city after many years to interact with students is a memorable experience," said Shukla, who said going to space was always his dream.

Dehradun: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla interacted with students and literature enthusiasts during his visit to the Doon Book Festival in Dehradun. The Air Force officer and space traveller shared insights from his inspiring journey, experiences in space, and thoughts on the future of space exploration. During the event, he spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about his attachment to the city, journey to the armed forces, reaching for the stars in space, and much more.

"Perspective is different. You see the earth from a stand-up perspective, so the view changes." He also spoke about how his training as a pilot helped him during his preparations for the space mission. "The training is different, and there are different challenges for both. But my pilot training helped me and astronaut training. There are differences, and there are some similarities as well," he shared.

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires Youth at Doon Book Festival (ETV Bharat)

Speaking about becoming part of India’s select astronaut corps, following the legacy of the country’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma, he said, "I feel proud of being a part of the group. I know I am privileged to have this opportunity in 1.42 billion population. It also comes with a responsibility to inspire fellow Indians and work hard so more people can go to space from our country.”

As space tourism has become the next conversation among countries, Shukla said the sector is still at its nascent stage, but it will be a reality soon.

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires Youth at Doon Book Festival (ETV Bharat)

"There is a potential, and some countries are already pursuing it. It will become common in the near future, just like the aviation sector, when we started, we didn’t know it will become this common. We are at a stage where countries are exploring space tourism, and it will be a reality," he opined.

Ahead of the interview, the space traveller interacted with the students at the book festival and shared his experiences in space. He encouraged students to dream big and pursue their goals with dedication. He also spoke about how his life changed after coming back from space.

"I have become more inclined toward preserving our environment. This is our planet, and it is our shared responsibility to preserve it. Life is rare, and only the Earth has life so we have to preserve it as our home," he concluded.