Indian Army Conducts 'Rudra Raptors' Joint Exercise In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
The Indian Army's Konark Corps conducted the 'Rudra Raptors' exercise in Jaisalmer, integrating Apache helicopters and tanks to enhance combat readiness and air-ground battlefield dominance.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Jaisalmer: In a significant display of operational readiness, the Konark Corps of the Indian Army held a high-intensity joint military exercise, ‘Rudra Raptors’ under the theme ‘one team, one purpose, absolute battlefield dominance’ in the forward areas of the desert sector in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
The exercise witnessed joint integrated training and active participation from the elite helicopters of ‘Thar Raptors’ such as AH-64E Apaches and tanks of ‘Black Mace’ Brigade. Konark Corps also released footage of the drill on X.
“ONE TEAM. ONE PURPOSE. ABSOLUTE BATTLEFIELD DOMINANCE”— Konark Corps INDIAN ARMY (@KonarkCorps) September 3, 2026
Attack Helicopters of #TharRaptors alongwith Tanks of #BlackMaceBrigade, #KonarkCorps conducted integrated training – synchronising air & ground combat power to enhance #CombatReadiness.
Testament of seamless integration… pic.twitter.com/OmNlA8d73E
Black Mace Brigade is the Rudra all-arms formation under Konark Corps, which the Army validated during Exercise Akhand Prahar in 2025 as a combined-arms unit grouping armour, mechanised infantry, artillery, air defence and support elements under one headquarters.
The Army said the exercise was aimed at establishing seamless synergy between aerial and ground combat capabilities, as well as to validate integrated battle strategies for realistic battlefield conditions.
During the joint training, attack helicopters and tanks executed operational activities in tandem to demonstrate coordinated actions between aerial and ground military assets.
“Attack Helicopters of Thar Raptors along with Tanks of Black Mace Brigade, Konark Corps conducted integrated training – synchronising air & ground combat power to enhance Combat Readiness,” Konark Corps of Indian Army posted on X.
“Testament of seamless integration of communication, manoeuvre & lethality to strike & dominate as one cohesive force,” it added.
Apart from battle readiness, the Konark Corps also demonstrated its commitment to honing its tactical and technical skills. The exercise also underscored the Indian Army’s focus on self-reliance (Atmanirbharta), innovation, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies tailored for future battlefields.
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