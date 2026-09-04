ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Conducts 'Rudra Raptors' Joint Exercise In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: In a significant display of operational readiness, the Konark Corps of the Indian Army held a high-intensity joint military exercise, ‘Rudra Raptors’ under the theme ‘one team, one purpose, absolute battlefield dominance’ in the forward areas of the desert sector in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The exercise witnessed joint integrated training and active participation from the elite helicopters of ‘Thar Raptors’ such as AH-64E Apaches and tanks of ‘Black Mace’ Brigade. Konark Corps also released footage of the drill on X.

Black Mace Brigade is the Rudra all-arms formation under Konark Corps, which the Army validated during Exercise Akhand Prahar in 2025 as a combined-arms unit grouping armour, mechanised infantry, artillery, air defence and support elements under one headquarters.