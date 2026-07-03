Indian Army Sets World Record in Atal Tunnel With Daring Motorcycle Feat
The Army said this achievement is a symbol of the soldiers’ bravery, discipline, and commitment to serving the nation.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Kullu: The Indian Army’s “Daredevils” made headlines this week by setting a new world record inside Himachal Pradesh’s famous Atal Tunnel. As part of the “Wheels of Valour: Sanchar Shakti” motorcycle expedition, the Corps of Signals team performed a remarkable stunt that thrilled spectators and displayed the Army’s courage and coordination.
On July 1, ten skilled riders from the Daredevils team rode just two motorcycles through the Atal Tunnel—a 9.8-kilometre highway tunnel located at an altitude of over 10,000 feet. The team completed the tunnel crossing in only 9 minutes and 47.97 seconds. Riding at such high altitude is very challenging, but the team showed great balance, teamwork, and patience throughout the record attempt.
कोर ऑफ सिग्नल्स की डेयर डेविल्स टीम ने विश्व की सबसे लंबी 10,000 फीट से अधिक ऊँचाई पर स्थित राजमार्ग सुरंग अटल टनल, रोहतांग में एक नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड प्रयास कर इतिहास रच दिया। 10 राइडर्स ने मात्र दो मोटरसाइकिलों पर 9.8 किलोमीटर लंबी अटल टनल को केवल 9 मिनट 47.97 सेकंड में पार किया pic.twitter.com/ix8qHDwdBl— PIB in Himachal Pradesh (@PIBShimla) July 2, 2026
This event was not just about setting a record. It was dedicated to Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day that honours the Indian Army’s victory in the Kargil War. The Army said this achievement is a symbol of the soldiers’ bravery, discipline, and commitment to serving the nation. The Daredevils team trained for several months to prepare for this special expedition, focusing on both skill and safety.
Safety was a top priority during the event. The Army coordinated closely with the local administration, Himachal Pradesh Police, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and other agencies to make sure everything went smoothly. Strict safety rules were followed to protect the riders, the officials, and the public.
Lieutenant General Vivek Dogra, Signal Officer-in-Chief, thanked everyone involved in making the event a success, including the Manali district administration, police, and BRO teams. He said the achievement was possible because of the excellent teamwork among all agencies.
The “Wheels of Valour” campaign is not only about records. It also aims to inspire young people, veterans, and citizens across India by promoting messages of patriotism, discipline, and service. The Daredevils are visiting war memorials, schools, and military bases to share the Army’s heritage and encourage youth to serve the country.
This world record at the Atal Tunnel stands as a powerful example of the Indian Army’s daring spirit, discipline, and ability to work together to accomplish extraordinary goals—even in the toughest conditions.
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