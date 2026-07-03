ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Sets World Record in Atal Tunnel With Daring Motorcycle Feat

Kullu: The Indian Army’s “Daredevils” made headlines this week by setting a new world record inside Himachal Pradesh’s famous Atal Tunnel. As part of the “Wheels of Valour: Sanchar Shakti” motorcycle expedition, the Corps of Signals team performed a remarkable stunt that thrilled spectators and displayed the Army’s courage and coordination.

On July 1, ten skilled riders from the Daredevils team rode just two motorcycles through the Atal Tunnel—a 9.8-kilometre highway tunnel located at an altitude of over 10,000 feet. The team completed the tunnel crossing in only 9 minutes and 47.97 seconds. Riding at such high altitude is very challenging, but the team showed great balance, teamwork, and patience throughout the record attempt.

This event was not just about setting a record. It was dedicated to Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day that honours the Indian Army’s victory in the Kargil War. The Army said this achievement is a symbol of the soldiers’ bravery, discipline, and commitment to serving the nation. The Daredevils team trained for several months to prepare for this special expedition, focusing on both skill and safety.