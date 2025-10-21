ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army To Soon Have 'Pup Tents' For Soldiers Deployed In Icy Borders

The pup tent, designed keeping in mind the safety of soldiers in higher altitude areas, is robust with an exceptional insulation that can withstand strong winds and heavy snowfall. It is compact, light and easy to set up with a capacity to accommodate two soldiers at a time. Two Army personnel along with their bags can be easily accommodated inside the 'pup tent'. A special type of fabric has been imported to make this tent.

The OEFC in Kanpur's Phoolbagh is the oldest equipment manufacturing units among the 41 Ordnance Factories functioning under Ministry of Defence's Ordnance Factory Board, Kolkata.

Kanpur: The Ordnance Equipment Factory Kanpur (OEFC) has for the first time come up with insulated 'pup tents' for the Indian Army personnel deployed along the icy terrains or challenging environments of the border.

Samples of the 'pup tent' were sent to the Army some time ago, and the latter has found it to be very useful for the soldiers. OEFC is expected to receive orders from the Army for such tents very soon, an official said.

OEFC chief general manager Anil Ranga explained that the 'pup tent' is specially designed for soldiers deployed in the icy heights. The insulation is not only helpful for very cold areas but also during summers, he said adding that it can be easily carried and assembled.

"When troops go on a mission, they can keep the 'pup tent' with them and use it wherever needed. The 'pup tent' will keep them completely safe even when temperature drops below zero," Ranga said.

Pup tent can accommodate two soldiers at a time (ETV Bharat)

Ranga further said that for the first time, OEFC has made the lightest shoe that has ever been made for our troops. "Until now, high ankle boots were made for soldiers but very soon, soldiers will be given the lightest shoe, weighing about 1250 grams. This shoe has also cleared all checks," he added.